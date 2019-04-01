Augusta National Women's Amateur releases soundtrack for tournament

Every note of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur soundtrack is intentional.

The ANWA— held April 3-6 in Augusta, Ga.— released a video Monday which documents the creation of the tournament’s soundtrack. In the video, the composers said they created several different melodies in an attempt to “capture the emotion” and significance of the first event for female golfers at Augusta National.

The composers and musicians also wanted the music to tell the stories of the women who will be participating in the tournament and the prestige of the course on which they will play.

Just as all female golfers will be playing in the tournament beginning Wednesday, the soundtrack includes all female musicians in the string section.

Watch the recording session of the piece below:

A new theme for a new day. This is the soundtrack for the inaugural #ANWAgolf. pic.twitter.com/T83KPfrWSK — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 1, 2019

On International Women’s Day on March 8, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur released a teaser video for the tournament featuring Florida junior Sierra Brooks. Brooks is one of 72 women expected to compete in the ANWA from Wednesday through Saturday.

The event will be a 54-hole stroke-play tournament with the first two rounds played at Champions Retreat Golf Club. The final round will be played at Augusta National after the field is cut.

NBC Sports will broadcast the final round from noon- 3 p.m. ET while Golf Channel will provide on-site highlights, live reports and coverage throughout the event.