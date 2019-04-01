Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Round 1 & 2 tee times, pairings

The tee times for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur were announced Monday, two days before play begins at Champions Retreat.
The ANWA features 72 of the top female amateur golfers vying for the opportunity to compete on one of the most exclusive courses in golf.
There will be a cut after 36 holes to the top 30 players. The entire 72-player field will then take part in a closed practice round at Augusta National before the final round. Then those final 30 players will play at Augusta National for the championship trophy on Saturday.
World Amateur Golf Ranking No. 1 Jennifer Kupcho begins play with Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland and Thailand super teen Atthaya Thitikul Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Here are the complete Round 1 and 2 tee times, caddies, and pairings for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur:
Round 1 ANWA Tee Times
Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club:
1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|9 a.m.
|Jennifer Kupcho, Olivia Mehaffey (Northern Ireland), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)
|9:12 a.m.
|Beatrice Wallin (Sweden), Valentina Giraldo (Colombia), Stephanie Lau
|9:24 a.m.
|Marta Perez (Spain), Zoe Campos, Allisen Corpuz
|9:36 a.m.
|Alexa Pano, Maria Fassi (Mexico), Wenyung Keh (New Zealand)
|9:48 a.m.
|Yuka Saso (Philippines), Kaitlyn Papp, Gina Kim
|10 a.m.
|Haley Moore, Agathe Laisne (France), Natalie Srinivasan
|10:12 a.m
|Annabell Fuller (England), Lauren Hartlage, Alessandra Fanali (Italy)
|10:24 a.m.
|Hee Ying Loy (Malaysia), Jessica Yuen, Alice Hewson (England)
|10:36 a.m.
|Emma Spitz (Australia), Jaravee Boonchant (Thailand), Hanna Alberto
|10:48 a.m.
|Amanda Doherty, Kaylee Benton, Maja Stark (Sweden)
|11 a.m.
|Haylee Harford, Caterina Don (Italy), Allyson Geer-Park
|11:12 a.m.
|Clarisse Louis (Belgium), Tilda Larsson (Sweden), Mariah Smith
Round 2 ANWA Tee Times
Thursday at Champions Retreat Golf Club:
1st Tee
10th Tee
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|9 a.m.
|Clarisse Louis (Belgium), Tilda Larsson (Sweden), Mariah Smith
|9:12 a.m.
|Haylee Harford, Caterina Don (Italy), Allyson Geer-Park
|9:24 a.m.
|Amanda Doherty, Kaylee Benton, Maja Stark (Sweden)
|9:36 a.m.
|Emma Spitz (Australia), Jaravee Boonchant (Thailand), Hanna Alberto
|9:48 a.m.
|Hee Ying Loy (Malaysia), Jessica Yuen, Alice Hewson (England)
|10 a.m
|Annabell Fuller (England), Lauren Hartlage, Alessandra Fanali (Italy)
|10:12 a.m.
|Haley Moore, Agathe Laisne (France), Natalie Srinivasan
|10:24 a.m.
|Yuka Saso (Philippines), Kaitlyn Papp, Gina Kim
|10:36 a.m.
|Alexa Pano, Maria Fassi (Mexico), Wenyung Keh (New Zealand)
|10:48 a.m.
|Marta Perez (Spain), Zoe Campos, Allisen Corpuz
|11 a.m.
|Beatrice Wallin (Sweden), Valentina Giraldo (Colombia), Stephanie Lau
|11:12 a.m.
|Jennifer Kupcho, Olivia Mehaffey (Northern Ireland), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)
Augusta National Women’s Amateur TV Info
Saturday: NBC (noon-3 p.m.)
