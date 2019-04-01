Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Round 1 & 2 tee times, pairings

The tee times for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur were announced Monday, two days before play begins at Champions Retreat.

The ANWA features 72 of the top female amateur golfers vying for the opportunity to compete on one of the most exclusive courses in golf.

There will be a cut after 36 holes to the top 30 players. The entire 72-player field will then take part in a closed practice round at Augusta National before the final round. Then those final 30 players will play at Augusta National for the championship trophy on Saturday.

World Amateur Golf Ranking No. 1 Jennifer Kupcho begins play with Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland and Thailand super teen Atthaya Thitikul Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Here are the complete Round 1 and 2 tee times, caddies, and pairings for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur:

Round 1 ANWA Tee Times

Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club:

1st Tee

Tee Time Golfers 9 a.m. Jennifer Kupcho, Olivia Mehaffey (Northern Ireland), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand) 9:12 a.m. Beatrice Wallin (Sweden), Valentina Giraldo (Colombia), Stephanie Lau 9:24 a.m. Marta Perez (Spain), Zoe Campos, Allisen Corpuz 9:36 a.m. Alexa Pano, Maria Fassi (Mexico), Wenyung Keh (New Zealand) 9:48 a.m. Yuka Saso (Philippines), Kaitlyn Papp, Gina Kim 10 a.m. Haley Moore, Agathe Laisne (France), Natalie Srinivasan 10:12 a.m Annabell Fuller (England), Lauren Hartlage, Alessandra Fanali (Italy) 10:24 a.m. Hee Ying Loy (Malaysia), Jessica Yuen, Alice Hewson (England) 10:36 a.m. Emma Spitz (Australia), Jaravee Boonchant (Thailand), Hanna Alberto 10:48 a.m. Amanda Doherty, Kaylee Benton, Maja Stark (Sweden) 11 a.m. Haylee Harford, Caterina Don (Italy), Allyson Geer-Park 11:12 a.m. Clarisse Louis (Belgium), Tilda Larsson (Sweden), Mariah Smith

10th Tee

Tee Time Golfers 9 a.m. Yuka Yasuda (Japan), Linn Grant (Sweden), Alice Chen 9:12 a.m. Michaela Finn (Sweden), Tristyn Nowlin, Lei Ye (China) 9:24 a.m. Anna Redding, Alyaa Abdulghany, Yu-Sang Hou (Chinese Taipei) 9:36 a.m. Jennifer Chang, Virginia Elena Carta (Italy), Andrea Lee 9:48 a.m. Ainhoa Olarra (Spain), Leonie Harm (Germany), Dylan Kim 10 a.m. Seo-yun Kwon (Korea), Sierra Brooks, Julienne Soo (Australia) 10:12 a.m Amanda Linner (Sweden), Emilee Hoffman, Jiwon Jeon (Korea) 10:24 a.m. Ana Belac (Slovenia), Yu-Chiang Hou (Chinese Taipei), Emilia Migliaccio 10:36 a.m. Lily May Humphreys (England), Rose Zhang, Alessia Nobilio (Italy) 10:48 a.m. Sofia Anokhina (Russia), Brooke Seay, Isabella Fierro (Mexico) 11 a.m. Ellie Slama, Pimnipa Panthong (Thailand), Erica Shepherd 11:12 a.m. Sophie Hausmann (Germany), Brigitte Thibault (Canada), Kaleigh Telfer (South Africa)

Round 2 ANWA Tee Times

Thursday at Champions Retreat Golf Club:

1st Tee

Tee Time Golfers 9 a.m. Sophie Hausmann (Germany), Brigitte Thibault (Canada), Kaleigh Telfer (South Africa) 9:12 a.m. Ellie Slama, Pimnipa Panthong (Thailand), Erica Shepherd 9:24 a.m. Sofia Anokhina (Russia), Brooke Seay, Isabella Fierro (Mexico) 9:36 a.m. Lily May Humphreys (England), Rose Zhang, Alessia Nobilio (Italy) 9:48 a.m. Ana Belac (Slovenia), Yu-Chiang Hou (Chinese Taipei), Emilia Migliaccio 10 a.m Amanda Linner (Sweden), Emilee Hoffman, Jiwon Jeon (Korea) 10:12 a.m. Seo-yun Kwon (Korea), Sierra Brooks, Julienne Soo (Australia) 10:24 a.m. Ainhoa Olarra (Spain), Leonie Harm (Germany), Dylan Kim 10:36 a.m. Jennifer Chang, Virginia Elena Carta (Italy), Andrea Lee 10:48 a.m. Anna Redding, Alyaa Abdulghany, Yu-Sang Hou (Chinese Taipei) 11 a.m. Michaela Finn (Sweden), Tristyn Nowlin, Lei Ye (China) 11:12 a.m. Yuka Yasuda (Japan), Linn Grant (Sweden), Alice Chen

10th Tee

Tee Time Golfers 9 a.m. Clarisse Louis (Belgium), Tilda Larsson (Sweden), Mariah Smith 9:12 a.m. Haylee Harford, Caterina Don (Italy), Allyson Geer-Park 9:24 a.m. Amanda Doherty, Kaylee Benton, Maja Stark (Sweden) 9:36 a.m. Emma Spitz (Australia), Jaravee Boonchant (Thailand), Hanna Alberto 9:48 a.m. Hee Ying Loy (Malaysia), Jessica Yuen, Alice Hewson (England) 10 a.m Annabell Fuller (England), Lauren Hartlage, Alessandra Fanali (Italy) 10:12 a.m. Haley Moore, Agathe Laisne (France), Natalie Srinivasan 10:24 a.m. Yuka Saso (Philippines), Kaitlyn Papp, Gina Kim 10:36 a.m. Alexa Pano, Maria Fassi (Mexico), Wenyung Keh (New Zealand) 10:48 a.m. Marta Perez (Spain), Zoe Campos, Allisen Corpuz 11 a.m. Beatrice Wallin (Sweden), Valentina Giraldo (Colombia), Stephanie Lau 11:12 a.m. Jennifer Kupcho, Olivia Mehaffey (Northern Ireland), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)

Augusta National Women’s Amateur TV Info

Saturday: NBC (noon-3 p.m.)