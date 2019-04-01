PGA Tour Champions: Kevin Sutherland wins in Mississippi on 7th playoff hole

It took seven playoff holes over two days, but Kevin Sutherland finally defeated Scott Parel in the PGA Tour Champions’ Rapiscan Systems Classic Monday in Biloxi, Miss.

Play was halted Sunday after Parel made a 12-foot par putt to match Sutherland on the fifth hole of a playoff. The two golfers picked up the action Monday morning – again on Hole No. 18 – and each pared the hole on the sixth try before Sutherland won it with a birdie on what was for him, a lucky seventh playoff hole.

Sutherland had three chances to win it with putts during the Sunday evening playoff. The birdie on the 25th hole of was Sutherland’s first of the final round. The victory was his second on the PGA Tour Champions.

He closed regulation play with a 3-over 75 to match Parel at 7 under.

Parel made an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th in regulation for a 69.

Failure stinks. But when you get a second chance and succeed, it's pretty cool. Kevin Sutherland explains what the last 12 hours have been like. pic.twitter.com/sTTtkTyGjS — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 1, 2019

Sutherland, 53, won the 2017 Charles Schwab Cup Championship for his first PGA Tour Champions title. He is perhaps best known for shooting a 59 in the 2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. His lone PGA Tour victory came in the 2002 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Fred Couples tied for 17th at even par.

Gary Nicklaus, the son of 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, shot 81 to tie for last at 20 over. He played on a sponsor exemption.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)