For the inaugural Women’s Amateur, it’s one round at Augusta National before showtime

Annika Sorenstam broke par the first two times she played Augusta National – from the Masters Tournament tees. These days she prefers the member’s tees, listed at 6,365 yards.

“Any longer would be difficult,” she said.

Like many, the 72-time LPGA winner is curious to see how the course plays at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The general yardage that’s listed matches that of the member’s tees, which means in several cases the women wouldn’t be hitting similar clubs to the men. For example, there’s only a 10-yard difference between the Masters tees and member’s tees on the iconic par-3 12th.

“When I played No. 9,” said Sorenstam, “I had a 6-iron in from a downhill lie at one point. Some of these guys hit pitching wedge. It’s a little different.”

Stacy Lewis shot 77 at Augusta National as a redshirt freshman at Arkansas, with birdies on Nos. 13-15.

“I was pretty proud of myself,” said Lewis, a two-time major winner and former No. 1. “The first time I played, I remember the putts breaking twice the amount that I saw.”

The awe-factor at Augusta National runs sky-high for pros and weekend hacks alike. Even Sorenstam uses the word “magical” when describing the one-time nursery. Auburn coach Melissa Luellen was so awestruck the first time she played there as a pro in the mid-’90s, she was scared to take a divot.

Viewers who tune into NBC on April 6 to see the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur should keep this in mind: The field was limited to one practice round.

The first two rounds of the event will be played at nearby Champions Retreat, and a cut will be made after 36 holes. Then the entire field will play a practice round on Friday at Augusta National before the top 30 compete in the final round.

A few amateurs in the field, mostly college players, had the opportunity to play the course over the winter. Some coaches, on occasion, have the good fortune of bringing out their teams at the invitation of a member. This year, Augusta National caddies have been charting information from those rounds for tournament officials. One college player in the ANWA field posted seven birdies in a practice round, and another carded a 66.

Even so, January conditions aren’t comparable to spring, especially given that the ANWA’s final round is two days prior to the start of Masters week. It all begs the question: How fast will the greens be?

“There has to be a lot of give in the scores that are shot there, because the girls will have no experience on the golf course,” said Australian legend Karrie Webb. “That needs to be really noted. It shouldn’t be looked down upon the standard of golf. And if some amazing scores are shot, it should be built up bigger. Say the (men’s) U.S. Am champ shot 69 (in the Masters). Well, the U.S. Am champ played 20 practice rounds and they played one.”

One practice round hardly enough

How does one go about preparing to make history at Augusta National with only one practice round?

“I’d be hitting a lot of lag putts,” said 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth, “figuring out the speeds of the greens. Going from back to front and from front to back to see the tendencies on the breaks. To see which putts are faster than others. So there’d be a ton of work on the greens.”

Tommy Fleetwood, who made his Masters debut in 2017, said he’d hit the hardest, fastest chips he could find.

Same with putts.

Tony Finau recommended going back to play Nos. 13 through 18 again after the initial 18-hole practice round, but that option isn’t available. ANWA players aren’t allowed back on the course after they’ve completed 18 holes.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champ, said he’d try to simulate where he thought the pins might be in the final round. Positioning is everything around Augusta, he said.

“There’s days you can hit 16 greens in regulation and the two greens you missed are the two you make pars on,” said Reed, “and then there’s three holes out there and all of a sudden you hit the green and you’re doing good just to three-putt.”

“In one year, two days in a row I had 19 putts on the front nine.”

Angela Stanford said she’d go back and watch the last five years of Masters Tournaments to prepare. Lewis thought that might be information overload.

First-timers prepare to be blown away

Most who have been there before agree that taking an Augusta National caddie for the final round is a no-brainer. Players must use an ANGC caddie for the practice round but can use anyone they want on their bag for competition.

Jennifer Kupcho, the 2018 NCAA champion who is ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, plans to have her father caddie at Champions Retreat and then use the Augusta National caddie she had a couple years ago when her Wake Forest team received an invitation to play.

In addition to the course, college players are often blown away by the fact that visitors can order anything they like for a meal at Augusta rather than use a menu. Like the drive up Magnolia Lane and that first trip around Amen Corner, it takes time for golfers to come down from the Augusta high.

To that end, first-timers in this competition have the nearly impossible task of trying to stay focused during what could be the most meaningful practice round of their lives.

Those who succeed, said Sorenstam, are the ones who figure out how to embrace the moment, soak it up, then flip a switch to zone in on the next shot.

“It’s total concentration,” said Sorenstam. “Absorb as much as you can, find a strategy and try to play with it.”

Greens impossible to duplicate

Brad Dalke, runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Amateur, played Augusta National five times before Masters week two years ago. His only regret was that he didn’t spend enough time tournament week working on lag putts both during his practice rounds and on the putting green.

“You can’t replicate Augusta greens,” said Dalke, who felt comfortable getting around the course in large part because of the number of times he’d played it on a Tiger Woods video game.

“It’s crazy how accurate the video game is,” Dalke continued. “I played that all the time for nine months after it came out.”

Houston coach Gerrod Chadwell plans to caddie for senior Leonie Harm, the 2018 Ladies British Amateur champ who’s ranked 15th in the world.

“I’m just going to be sitting there with writer’s cramp for 4½ hours,” joked Chadwell of Friday’s practice round, when he’s out of a job.

Every day that a college coach caddies for a player counts as a day of competition on the NCAA calendar. For Chadwell, even though his team will be playing in Dallas that week without its No. 1, it’s all worth it.

Chadwell’s wife, Stacy Lewis, will follow closely from the ANA Inspiration.

“Setup is going to be huge,” said Lewis. “You want them to play well on TV.

But how well can they play with one practice round?”

The world will soon find out. Gwk

(Note: Steve DiMeglio contributed to this story, which originally appeared in the March 2019 issue of Golfweek.)