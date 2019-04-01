Morning Digest: Kevin Kisner, caddie Duane Bock honor guardian angel

Duane Bock lost a good friend to ALS last week so the occasion of his boss’ win Sunday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play might stick with him longer than some other big moments on the PGA Tour.

Bock, the longtime caddie for Kevin Kisner, had the initials “TC” on his hat and later wrote on Twitter, “Do you believe in angels?? I do! I love you and will forever miss you Tony Causby!!”

After Kisner’s final hole at Austin Country Club, the caddie and the player shared a hug and Kisner patted Bock’s cap, where the letters “TC, RIP” were written.

Causby lived in Morganton, N.C., and his family was recently honored by the Wake Forest baseball team at a game, according to a report in the local News-Herald. Tony’s son, Tripp, is a freshman at Wake Forest who had taken the semester off to help care for his father.

Playing for more than a trophy. ❤️@K_Kisner and his caddie honored a close friend who passed away this week with their win @DellMatchPlay. "We had a little guardian angel watching over us for sure this week."#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Tw2uN9uJEq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 1, 2019

Tony Causby was a standout baseball player at Pfeiffer University, earning a place in the school’s hall of fame. He was active in his hometown’s baseball community, where an annual tournament bears his name.

He lost his battle with ALS on March 28, three years after his diagnosis, according to the News-Herald. He was 58.

Kisner was asked about playing with a heavy heart this week after his win over Matt Kuchar in the Match Play final.

“He had been wearing it on the side of his cap all week, and I actually didn’t know he passed away until I looked on the side of his cap on Tuesday or Wednesday and saw RIP under it,” Kisner said of Bock honoring his friend.

“So he was our biggest fan. Duane said he sat there every day and watched us. Even though they’d never show us on TV, he was always looking for us. So we had a little guardian angel watching over us for sure this week.”

Do you believe in angels?? I do!! I love you and will forever miss you Tony Causby!! — Duane Bock (@duanebock) April 1, 2019

A GoFund me page raised nearly $20,000 to help cover Causby’s medical bills.

Kisner: Of course you pick Phil

In case you missed it, Kisner holds no grudge against his friend and 2018 Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk for leaving him off the team. He was asked whether he had a chip on his shoulder and clearly he does not.

“I didn’t play well in the playoffs. I gave Jim no reason to pick me,” Kisner said Sunday. “And that’s what I told Jim. He kept calling me all week, I’m like, ‘Dude, these golf courses are terrible for me, but I’m trying my best.’

“I know the golf course suited me perfect. He had a terribly hard – who was he going to take out? Was he going to leave Phil at home and take Kiz? Nobody is going to do that, right?”

“Even though hindsight is 20/20, everybody should have taken Kiz,” Kisner joked. “I loved Westwood’s comment this week, being a little cheeky.”

Here’s what Westwood tweeted: “Kevin Kisner appears to be a very good match play player. I’ll tell you a course that would really have suited him. Le Golf National.”

Kevin Kisner appears to be a very good match play player. I’ll tell you a course that would really have suited him. Le Golf National. @johnhuggan @Dpugh54 @BobEstesPGA @chambleebrandel — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) March 30, 2019

Chip shots

If you aren’t already familiar, get to know the name Nasa Hataoka, who held off Inbee Park and a loaded leader board to win the Kia Classic by three. She’s named after the U.S. space program and posted her third win in nine months. … Dan McCarthy got his first Web.com Tour victory Sunday in his 13th year as a pro. He is now No. 8 on the points list, chasing his first PGA Tour card. … Graeme McDowell shot a 69 Sunday at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship en route to his first PGA Tour win since 2016. The 39-year-old from Northern Ireland is trying to qualify for this summer’s British Open at Royal Portrush, a quest Eamon Lynch wrote about last month. According to Golf Channel’s Will Gray, McDowell’s win got him into the PGA Championship, and he needs to get into the top 50 in OWGR by May to qualify for the Open. McDowell jumped to No. 133 after Puntacana.