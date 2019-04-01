Limited-edition Adidas Crossknit 3.0 inspired by Augusta National's peach ice cream sandwich

The Masters is filled with traditions, such as the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday afternoon, past champions hitting ceremonial tee shots before the start of the tournament Thursday morning and patrons enjoying a pimento cheese sandwich at Amen Corner.

In 2017, Adidas released a limited-edition version of its Crossknit Boost shoe that featured pimento cheese accents. This year the company is set to make another limited-edition shoe available based on an Augusta National favorite, the peach ice cream sandwich.

This version of the Crossknit 3.0 is a spikeless shoe, with the rubber outsole and traction elements having a tan color that matches the sugar cookie crust used in the frozen confection.

For cushioning, Adidas designed the shoe with Boost foam in the same tan color as the sole, while the water-repellent textile upper is white to represent the peach ice cream.

Inside the shoe, the sockliner has a design that resembled chopped up pieces of peach.

The limited-edition Adidas Crossknit 3.0 becomes available April 8 for $170 exclusively at adidas.com.