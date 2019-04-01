Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Kevin Kisner takes big leap in latest Masters betting odds

Mar 31, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Kevin Kisner celebrates winning the final round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports Stephen Spillman/USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Kisner takes big leap in latest Masters betting odds

PGA Tour

Kevin Kisner takes big leap in latest Masters betting odds

By April 1, 2019 2:27 pm

By: |

Kevin Kisner won the WGC-Dell Match Play championship Sunday and took a Texas-sized leap from 100-1 to 60-1 odds to win the Masters next week at Augusta National.

Kisner beat Matt Kuchar 3&2 in the finals for his first World Golf Championship title in Austin, Texas.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, holds his spot as the betting favorite at 8-1 in spite of his quarterfinal loss to Tiger Woods in Match Play. This is all according to the latest odds-to-win posted at golfodds.com and at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

McIlroy will complete his career grand slam with an Augusta National green jacket. The Masters begins play in 10 days.

McIlroy’s one-shot Players Championship victory over Jim Furyk was his first pro triumph anywhere since he won the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational and his first win at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour in 10 tries.

Dustin Johnson is holding at 10-1 as the second betting favorite, while Justin Rose and Woods stand at 12-1.

Defending champion Patrick Reed is a 50-1 shot to repeat. Multiple players have been taken off the board this week, presumably due to the lack of betting action.

Betting Odds to win the 2019 Masters

Player Odds
to Win:
Rory McIlroy 8-1
Dustin Johnson 10-1
Tiger Woods 12-1
Justin Rose 12-1
Justin Thomas 14-1
Jon Rahm 16-1
Brooks Koepka 18-1
Rickie Fowler 18-1
Jordan Spieth 20-1
Bryson DeChambeau 20-1
Tommy Fleetwood 20-1
Jason Day 25-1
Bubba Watson 25-1
Francesco Molinari 25-1
Tony Finau 30-1
Phil Mickelson 30-1
Hideki Matsuyama 40-1
Xander Schauffele 40-1
Adam Scott 40-1
Louis Oosthuizen 40-1
Paul Casey 40-1
Matt Kuchar 40-1
 Patrick Reed 50-1
 Marc Leishman 50-1
 Sergio Garcia 50-1
Patrick Cantlay 60-1
Gary Woodland 60-1
Kevin Kisner 60-1
Louis Oosthuizen 60-1
Patrick Cantlay 60-1
Cameron Smith 60-1
Henrik Stenson 60-1
Brandt Snedeker 80-1
Webb Simpson 80-1
Branden Grace 100-1
Ian Poulter 100-1
Zach Johnson 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 100-1
Charles Howell III 100-1
Charl Schwartzel 125-1
Alex Noren 125-1
Tyrrell Hatton 125-1
Haotong Li 125-1
Keegan Bradley 125-1
Si Woo Kim 125-1
Billy Horschel 125-1
J.B. Holmes 125-1
Eddie Pepperell 150-1
Matt Wallace 150-1
Adam Hadwin 150-1
Danny Willett 150-1
Emiliano Grillo 150-1
Shane Lowry 150-1
Lucas Bjerregaard 150-1
Keith Mitchell 150-1
Jimmy Walker 200-1
Aaron Wise 200-1
Kevin Na 200-1
Martin Kaymer 200-1
Brian Harman 200-1
Thorbjorn Olesen 200-1
Brian Harman 200-1
Thorbjorn Olesen 200-1
Bill Haas 250-1
Jason Dufner 250-1
Luke List 250-1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250-1
Kyle Stanley 250-1
Bill Haas 250-1
Jason Dufner 250-1
Luke List 250-1
Jim Furyk 250-1
Kevin Tway 250-1
Russell Knox 300-1
Sungjae Im 300-1
Stewart Cink 300-1
Fred Couples 300-1
Justin Harding 300-1
Patton Kizzire 300-1
Vijay Singh 500-1
Shugo Imahira 500-1
Adam Long 500-1
Brendan Steele 500-1
Steve Stricker 500-1
Michael Kim 500-1
Satoshi Kodaira 500-1
Scott Piercy 500-1
Nick Watney 500-1
Andrew Landry 500-1
Andy Sullivan 500-1
Justin Harding 500-1
Bernhard Langer 500-1
Angel Cabrera 500-1
Adam Long 1000-1
Michael Kim 1000-1
Trevor Immelman 1000-1
Jovan Rebula 2000-1
Mike Weir 2000-1
Alvaro Ortiz 2000-1
Viktor Hovland 2000-1
Devon Bling 2000-1
Kevin O’Connell 2000-1
Takumi Kanaya 2000-1
Jose Maria Olazabal 3000-1
Sandy Lyle 5000-1
Larry Mize 5000-1
Ian Woosnam 5000-1
(Golfer must tee off for action)
* Additional golfers available
Tiger Woods Propositions
Tiger Woods Win a 2019 Major?
Yes +350
No -450
EXACTLY How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
0 Majors 2-9
Exactly 1 Major 15-4
Exactly 2 Majors 16-1
Exactly 3 Majors 100-1
4 Majors (Grand Slam) 500-1
How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
14.5   Over 2-3
14.5   Under 13-10
15.5   Over 9-4
15.5   Under 4-11
16.5   Over 5-1
16.5   Under 1-7
17.5   Over 11-1
17.5   Under 25-1
18.5   Over 25-1
18.5   Under 1-150
2020 Ryder Cup – Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Kohler, Wis. – Sept. 25-27
To Lift the Trophy:
Europe +130
USA -150
ODDS to Win (3-way result):
Europe +150
USA -150
Tie +1200

 

, , , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home