Kevin Kisner takes big leap in latest Masters betting odds

Kevin Kisner won the WGC-Dell Match Play championship Sunday and took a Texas-sized leap from 100-1 to 60-1 odds to win the Masters next week at Augusta National.
Kisner beat Matt Kuchar 3&2 in the finals for his first World Golf Championship title in Austin, Texas.
Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, holds his spot as the betting favorite at 8-1 in spite of his quarterfinal loss to Tiger Woods in Match Play. This is all according to the latest odds-to-win posted at golfodds.com and at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
McIlroy will complete his career grand slam with an Augusta National green jacket. The Masters begins play in 10 days.
McIlroy’s one-shot Players Championship victory over Jim Furyk was his first pro triumph anywhere since he won the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational and his first win at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour in 10 tries.
Dustin Johnson is holding at 10-1 as the second betting favorite, while Justin Rose and Woods stand at 12-1.
Defending champion Patrick Reed is a 50-1 shot to repeat. Multiple players have been taken off the board this week, presumably due to the lack of betting action.
Betting Odds to win the 2019 Masters
|Player
|Odds
to Win:
|Rory McIlroy
|8-1
|Dustin Johnson
|10-1
|Tiger Woods
|12-1
|Justin Rose
|12-1
|Justin Thomas
|14-1
|Jon Rahm
|16-1
|Brooks Koepka
|18-1
|Rickie Fowler
|18-1
|Jordan Spieth
|20-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|20-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|20-1
|Jason Day
|25-1
|Bubba Watson
|25-1
|Francesco Molinari
|25-1
|Tony Finau
|30-1
|Phil Mickelson
|30-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|40-1
|Xander Schauffele
|40-1
|Adam Scott
|40-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|40-1
|Paul Casey
|40-1
|Matt Kuchar
|40-1
|Patrick Reed
|50-1
|Marc Leishman
|50-1
|Sergio Garcia
|50-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|60-1
|Gary Woodland
|60-1
|Kevin Kisner
|60-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|60-1
|Cameron Smith
|60-1
|Henrik Stenson
|60-1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80-1
|Webb Simpson
|80-1
|Branden Grace
|100-1
|Ian Poulter
|100-1
|Zach Johnson
|100-1
|Charley Hoffman
|100-1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|100-1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100-1
|Charles Howell III
|100-1
|Charl Schwartzel
|125-1
|Alex Noren
|125-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|125-1
|Haotong Li
|125-1
|Keegan Bradley
|125-1
|Si Woo Kim
|125-1
|Billy Horschel
|125-1
|J.B. Holmes
|125-1
|Eddie Pepperell
|150-1
|Matt Wallace
|150-1
|Adam Hadwin
|150-1
|Danny Willett
|150-1
|Emiliano Grillo
|150-1
|Shane Lowry
|150-1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|150-1
|Keith Mitchell
|150-1
|Jimmy Walker
|200-1
|Aaron Wise
|200-1
|Kevin Na
|200-1
|Martin Kaymer
|200-1
|Brian Harman
|200-1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|200-1
|Brian Harman
|200-1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|200-1
|Bill Haas
|250-1
|Jason Dufner
|250-1
|Luke List
|250-1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|250-1
|Kyle Stanley
|250-1
|Bill Haas
|250-1
|Jason Dufner
|250-1
|Luke List
|250-1
|Jim Furyk
|250-1
|Kevin Tway
|250-1
|Russell Knox
|300-1
|Sungjae Im
|300-1
|Stewart Cink
|300-1
|Fred Couples
|300-1
|Justin Harding
|300-1
|Patton Kizzire
|300-1
|Vijay Singh
|500-1
|Shugo Imahira
|500-1
|Adam Long
|500-1
|Brendan Steele
|500-1
|Steve Stricker
|500-1
|Michael Kim
|500-1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|500-1
|Scott Piercy
|500-1
|Nick Watney
|500-1
|Andrew Landry
|500-1
|Andy Sullivan
|500-1
|Justin Harding
|500-1
|Bernhard Langer
|500-1
|Angel Cabrera
|500-1
|Adam Long
|1000-1
|Michael Kim
|1000-1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000-1
|Jovan Rebula
|2000-1
|Mike Weir
|2000-1
|Alvaro Ortiz
|2000-1
|Viktor Hovland
|2000-1
|Devon Bling
|2000-1
|Kevin O’Connell
|2000-1
|Takumi Kanaya
|2000-1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|3000-1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000-1
|Larry Mize
|5000-1
|Ian Woosnam
|5000-1
|(Golfer must tee off for action)
|* Additional golfers available
|Tiger Woods Propositions
|Tiger Woods Win a 2019 Major?
|Yes
|+350
|No
|-450
|EXACTLY How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|0 Majors
|2-9
|Exactly 1 Major
|15-4
|Exactly 2 Majors
|16-1
|Exactly 3 Majors
|100-1
|4 Majors (Grand Slam)
|500-1
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|14.5 Over
|2-3
|14.5 Under
|13-10
|15.5 Over
|9-4
|15.5 Under
|4-11
|16.5 Over
|5-1
|16.5 Under
|1-7
|17.5 Over
|11-1
|17.5 Under
|25-1
|18.5 Over
|25-1
|18.5 Under
|1-150
|2020 Ryder Cup – Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Kohler, Wis. – Sept. 25-27
|To Lift the Trophy:
|Europe
|+130
|USA
|-150
|ODDS to Win (3-way result):
|Europe
|+150
|USA
|-150
|Tie
|+1200
Comments