Kevin Kisner takes big leap in latest Masters betting odds

Kevin Kisner won the WGC-Dell Match Play championship Sunday and took a Texas-sized leap from 100-1 to 60-1 odds to win the Masters next week at Augusta National.

Kisner beat Matt Kuchar 3&2 in the finals for his first World Golf Championship title in Austin, Texas.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, holds his spot as the betting favorite at 8-1 in spite of his quarterfinal loss to Tiger Woods in Match Play. This is all according to the latest odds-to-win posted at golfodds.com and at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

McIlroy will complete his career grand slam with an Augusta National green jacket. The Masters begins play in 10 days.

McIlroy’s one-shot Players Championship victory over Jim Furyk was his first pro triumph anywhere since he won the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational and his first win at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour in 10 tries.

Dustin Johnson is holding at 10-1 as the second betting favorite, while Justin Rose and Woods stand at 12-1.

Defending champion Patrick Reed is a 50-1 shot to repeat. Multiple players have been taken off the board this week, presumably due to the lack of betting action.

