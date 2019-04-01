Nike releases Tiger Woods’ apparel scripting for 2019 Masters

NEW YORK — At the height of his powers in the early 2000s, Tiger Woods not only wore red on Sundays, but he also had a penchant for wearing short-sleeved mock turtleneck shirts that split the golf world in two.

Some people loved the modern look and the cut that showed off Tiger’s chiseled arms, while others thought they looked silly. There was even speculation that some clubs that required men to wear a collared shirt would ban the tops.

Regardless of where you stand in the debate, you’re going to see a lot more mock necks over the coming days as Nike confirmed on Monday that Tiger will be wearing one during each round of the 2019 Masters.

The shirt is called the Nike TW Vapor Mock polo, and Woods has a different color to wear every day, with red reserved for Sunday. He is also going to wear TW custom pants, TW Aerobill Classic 99 and Nike Aerobill Classic 99 hats at Augusta.

Nike also announced on Monday that special Masters-themed versions of its current men’s footwear, like the Air Max 1G, Victory Tour and React Vapor Tour will be available starting April 6.