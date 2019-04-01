The best - and worst - April Fool's Days jokes on Twitter

Here at Golfweek, we always have our radar up for breaking news.

But there’s always one day a year when we have to take an extra moment or two and to make sure we don’t fall for any online pranks.

Yes, it’s April Fool’s Day, which brings out the comic in all of us.

And only fools would fall for these jokes.

Right?

Sergio Garcia To Be First Masters Champions To Receive A Dedicated Walking Official https://t.co/ol95TjUDAm pic.twitter.com/qgMkc4pTRj — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) April 1, 2019

This has to be #AprilFools Beyond awkward. Key quotes – Sergio: "I didn't give him time to say it's good, even though we all thought in our minds it was good … " "He, unfortunately, he didn't know how to make up for what happened but, you know, it's all good" https://t.co/P8TjNSIcmb — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) April 1, 2019

We 👀 you @TaylorMadeGolf. Introducing our new TRIPLE-decker Tour Truck, designed to service and support #TeamPING. pic.twitter.com/xdvFMRC9ls — PING GOLF (@PingTour) April 1, 2019

Topgolf Antarctica is officially open! If you visit our newest location, please remember to keep a safe distance from the penguins—their teeth are small but they do hurt. pic.twitter.com/tpAhcdHcbl — Topgolf (@Topgolf) April 1, 2019

Want to hit recovery shots like @TigerWoods? Follow his step-by-step instructions … pic.twitter.com/viYVVJT87t — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 1, 2019

Non-golf gags

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019