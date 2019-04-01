Tom Brady joins Twitter, quickly follows Tiger, Rory, Jordan, Rickie and J.T.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement Monday in an inaugural Twitter post.

The retirement was an April Fools Day joke, but Brady appears to be all-in when it comes to Twitter.

Brady amassed 163,000 followers in his first four hours. More interesting are those who he is following.

Five of the first 60 accounts followed by Brady’s account belonged to professional golfers: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Brady is an avid golfer who has played with – among others – Presidents Trump, Clinton and Bush 41.

Through their mutual Under Armour connection, Brady and a very young Jordan Spieth got together for a video five years ago shot at, where else, Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

In the clip, Brady offers Spieth, who was back then the incumbent PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, some advice on handling pressure.

“You’re a young man. You have your whole career ahead of you,” Brady says. “I’m going to be 37 this year.”

“You’re old,” Spieth responds.

“I know,” Brady responds. “I’m getting there. I don’t feel it.”

Spieth, who calls himself “a big TB12 fan” and Brady once shared a round at Augusta National in a two-on-two match.

It ended with Brady giving Spieth the silent treatment. Spieth spoke about it on the “Dan Patrick Show” earlier this year.

“I ended up birdieing the 18th. He had a stroke on the 18th. I hit it in there to a few feet, and he drove it up almost too close to the green and tried to hit a flop shot. Left it in the bunker, made bogey. The match was tied, so I won. He made bogey, I made birdie for a two-shot flip on the last.” “And you’re supposed to go in at Augusta and, you know, have lunch and hang out, and he didn’t say a word to me for like an hour and a half. The most competitive — I feel like I’m very, very competitive, and he is the most competitive human being I’ve ever met.”

Brady was “talkative” and having a good time when Brady’s group was making a comeback on the back-nine. But that soon ended.

“I think when I hit the 3-footer, I was looking at him as I putted it. It was one of those, and I think that probably didn’t help the cause.”

Brady, who turns 42 this year, won his sixth Super Bowl in February. Brady had limited his previous social media posts to Facebook and Instagram. When he joined Instagram in 2017, his account had 300,000 followers within its first hour. He now has more than 6 million followers on Instagram and 4.4 million likes on his Facebook page.