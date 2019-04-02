2019 Valero Texas Open: Fantasy golf power rankings

The PGA Tour is sticking around the Longhorn State this week, where it’s last call for everyone hoping to get into the field at Augusta National.

Most of the Masters contenders are skipping the pre-game festivities, but Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and a few other big names are gonna give it a run with the first major of the year on deck.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks of the week for the 2019 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

20. Sung Kang: He’s posting some nice results lately and does have a T-6 finish at TPC San Antonio to go with a handful of missed cuts.

19. Justin Harding: Went 2-1-0 at Match Play and fresh off a Qatar Masters victory followed by T-2 at Kenya Open.

18. Luke List: Three top-10s this season and worth a look despite back-to-back missed cuts in Texas.

17. Aaron Baddeley: Finished T-7 last week in the Dominican Republic and boasts five top-25s in seven starts here.

16. Lucas Bjerregaard: Made a name for himself over the weekend with that gutsy win over Tiger Woods to make Match Play semis.

15. Byeong Hun An: Only one prior start here but hasn’t missed a cut this season and starting to find a groove.

14. J.B. Holmes: Just a pair of missed cuts since the Genesis Open victory.

13. Abraham Ancer: Fresh off a T-12 finish at the Players and looking for more consistency going into the spring.

12. Jhonattan Vegas: We’re feeling Vegas these days after four consecutive top-25 finishes, including T-3 at TPC Sawgrass.

11. Ryan Moore: Always shows up here with solo seventh, T-18 and T-8 in his last three Valero starts.

10. Graeme McDowell: No shortage of confidence after the alternate-field victory at Puntacana.

9. Billy Horschel: T-20 at the Players and has a trio of top-10s in eight starts at this venue.

8. Sungjae Im: First crack at the Valero but three top-10s in his last four starts is good enough in our book.

7. Tony Finau: Finished T-3 here last year and playing better than most of the field, though not as strong as we’ve come to expect.

6. Lucas Glover: He’s been killing it all year outside of missed cuts at Players and Phoenix Open. Valero should be more his speed.

5. Jason Kokrak: Has played fine here in the past and was T-2 his most recent time out at the Valspar Championship.

4. Jim Furyk: Suddenly looking like a guy the U.S. Ryder Cup squad could have used on the course rather than in the captain’s chair at Le Golf National.

3. Jordan Spieth: Consider us seriously concerned if Spieth doesn’t show something in his home state with the Masters just a week away.

2. Rickie Fowler: We’ll see if his decision to skip the Match Play pays off in his final Augusta National tune-up.

1. Matt Kuchar: Nearly picked up his third win of the season in Austin and has never missed the cut here in seven career starts.