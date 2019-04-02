Callaway releases Phil Mickelson's Chrome Soft X with Triple Track

Callaway released the Chrome Soft X ball in 2018, and many of the company’s staff players such as Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele and Emiliano Grillo put it into play. Phil Mickelson switched to the Chrome Soft X as well, but in 2019 he started using a special version of the ball with the same red and blue striped pattern as the new ERC Soft ball.

Callaway has announced it plans to make that ball, the Chrome Soft X with Triple Track ($44.99 per dozen), available for sale starting April 19.

Callaway said the three-line pattern, with two thin blue lines surrounding a thicker red, is designed to help golfers align their putts to the target more accurately.

From a performance standpoint, the Chrome Soft X with Triple Track is identical to the original Chrome Soft X. It is a four-piece ball that features a dual core, with the outer core having been infused with Graphene, a nanoparticle that is extremely strong and flexible. It allows Callaway to make the inner core larger without sacrificing durability.

The ball also features a soft urethane cover to help golfers generate more spin and control on greenside chips and pitch shots.