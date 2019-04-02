Alexa Pano is the new No. 1 junior golfer in Golfweek/Sagarin rankings

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Augusta National Women's Amateur

Alexa Pano is the new No. 1 girls junior golfer in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

The Lakeworth, Fla., high school freshman is a nine-time world champion who made her LPGA debut as a 13-year-old at last year’s Thornberry Creek Classic. Earlier this year she made her second Symetra Tour start at the inaugural SKYiGOLF Championship, where she was in contention into the final round.

Adam Scott presents Alexa Pano with her 10-11 girls award during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

In 2016 at the age of 11, Pano won the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club.

This week, she’s back, a member of the 72-golfer field in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

She’ll open play on Wednesday in the 9:36 a.m. group which also features Maria Fassi, the 2018 ANNIKA Award winner, and Wenyung Keh of New Zealand.

