Alexa Pano is the new No. 1 junior golfer in Golfweek/Sagarin rankings

Alexa Pano is the new No. 1 girls junior golfer in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

The Lakeworth, Fla., high school freshman is a nine-time world champion who made her LPGA debut as a 13-year-old at last year’s Thornberry Creek Classic. Earlier this year she made her second Symetra Tour start at the inaugural SKYiGOLF Championship, where she was in contention into the final round.

In 2016 at the age of 11, Pano won the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club.

This week, she’s back, a member of the 72-golfer field in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

She’ll open play on Wednesday in the 9:36 a.m. group which also features Maria Fassi, the 2018 ANNIKA Award winner, and Wenyung Keh of New Zealand.