Augusta National Women's Amateur: Maria Fassi's diary, Day 1

Arkansas senior Maria Fassi, the 2018 ANNIKA Award winner, will blog about her experience at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Golfweek.com this week.

Here’s her first entry leading up to Round 1:

It’s finally here. The week 72 women make history as the first to compete in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Only one problem: I brought the wrong clubs.

Not quite the start I had envisioned at the airport back in Arkansas. Turns out I had picked up teammate Kaylee Benton’s bag in the locker room by mistake. But because she was on the next flight out of Fayetteville, I wasn’t overly concerned. That is, until her flight kept getting pushed back and one of them got canceled!

When I arrived in Augusta I registered for the tournament, watched an episode of “Riverdale,” went to the gym and took what turned out to be a much-needed nap. Maybe that break was for the best.

At the players meeting, they walked us through all the rules and regulations and what’s expected this week. It was kind of overwhelming, just the amount of rules that we have to follow at Augusta National. But we’re lucky to be out here.

Last night we had a welcome reception at the SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C., home of the Augusta GreenJackets. They set up a Topgolf kind of game for all of us to play, hitting wedges down onto the baseball field.

We took pictures with the trophy, enjoyed live music at dinner and watched fireworks to close the evening. It was a nice ice-breaker for everyone and a sneak peek of just how amazing this week is going to be.

Seeing Kaylee with my clubs though was definitely the highlight of the night!

Today I got my first look at Champions Retreat. I love that there’s a lot of space off the tee. I can just swing at it without thinking too much. The second shots are pretty tricky though. The greens are slopey and the pin placements can be tough. If you miss in the wrong place it’s very hard to get it up and down.

I feel good over the ball. I’m confident with my putter.

Tonight we’re going to the Chairman’s Dinner at the clubhouse. I’m never been to Augusta National before, so it’s going to be super exciting just to drive down Magnolia Lane and be at such a historic place.

I’m especially looking forward to the shopping experience they have planned in the pro shop. We get to pick two shirts, a pullover and a hat from our tournament. Then we can just buy whatever we want. They are bringing everything that we buy to our room and leaving it there for us. Every little detail has been taken of.

I love that we can’t take our phones tonight. It’s really nice that we can soak it all in and be present. Enjoy all that’s been done for us.

I’m super excited just to be here. I know that regardless of how I play, I’m part of history. Realizing that has taken a big weight off of my shoulders.

I know it’s historic. I don’t have to think about it anymore.

Just take my clubs (not Kaylee’s!) and get to work.

– Maria