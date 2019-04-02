Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Golfers get first-rate reception at Augusta National Women's Amateur

Player Welcome Reception Augusta National Women's Amateur Courtesy: Augusta National

Golfers get first-rate reception at Augusta National Women's Amateur

Augusta National Women's Amateur

Golfers get first-rate reception at Augusta National Women's Amateur

By April 2, 2019 3:27 pm

By: |

The 72-player field for the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur arrived to a first-rate reception on Monday and then hit some golf balls inside a baseball stadium.

Excitement is building towards the first-ever women’s competition at the famed Augusta National Golf Club this week.

On Monday, the golfers arrived to a reception, dinner and trip to the stadium of the San Francisco Giants Triple A affiliate in Augusta, Ga., a team named, appropriately enough, the Green Jackets.

Golfers got to hit balls from down the first-base line to a flag stick out beyond 2nd base.

Player Welcome Reception for the Augusta National Women's Amateur

Maja Stark of Sweden and Erica Shepherd of the U.S. hit balls inside the Augusta Green Jackets baseball stadium during the Player Welcome Reception for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National)

Ball shaggers dressed in the all-whites that caddies wear for the tournament worked the outfield to scoop up the balls.

The players also had plenty of photo opps with the trophy.

The tournament is Wednesday and Thursday at Champions Retreat with a practice round for the entire field at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. The field will be cut to 30 for the final round on Saturday at Augusta National, which will be live on NBC.

The winner will go down in history as the first female tournament champion in club history while also taking home a pretty awesome trophy.

Augusta National Women's Amateur Player Welcome Reception

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur Trophy is on display during the Player Welcome Reception for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Monday, April 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy Augusta National)

, , , Augusta National Women's Amateur

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home