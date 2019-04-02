ANWA, ANA Inspiration provide special incentives for Stanford’s Lee, Valenzuela

Where will you be on Saturday?

I will be at home with my two young daughters, watching the best amateur women in golf compete. It will be a long day in front of the TV. We will be watching two different events, on two different coasts, in two different time zones, for six straight hours.

Let me say that again, six straight hours of women’s golf on national TV.

We will be cheering for two of our favorite golfers and current Stanford team members, Andrea Lee and Albane Valenzuela. If all goes to plan, Andrea will be in contention to win the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and Albane once again will make headlines at the ANA Inspiration.

They are two of the world’s top amateurs and two of the best players in Stanford program history. They’ve taken different paths to become world class players, and the first week of April will showcase the fruits of their hard work.

Andrea is American-born and a self-described golf nerd. She has represented the United States countless times, been named AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2014 and college golf’s

WGCA Freshman of the Year in 2017. She

reached No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking as a 15-year-old and is within striking distance of regaining that title.

She loves the history of the game, tunes in to watch professional golf on the weekends and gets excited about the Masters more than most.

Albane has traveled the world extensively. She speaks four languages, has four passports and has lived in five countries. She plays for Switzerland and has represented the country at every level. She is the highest-ranked Swiss player among both amateurs and professionals. She represented Switzerland in the 2016 Summer Olympics, finishing 21st on a global stage.

For Andrea, the decision to compete in the ANWA was an easy one. She can etch her name in the rich history of Augusta National, the most famed course in the world. She can walk the same fairways and greens her idols have navigated. She can perhaps regain her top WAGR ranking. She can play under the bright lights of NBC prime time. She can someday head into professional golf feeling like she made the most of her opportunities. And if she were to win, she undoubtedly would experience the joy, admiration and media craze that comes with being a winner at Augusta National.

For Albane, the decision to compete in the ANA took in a number of factors. She loves the Dinah Shore Tournament Course, and the ANA has been good to her over the years. When she had to medically withdraw in 2017, tournament officials honored her sponsor exemption one year later, a gesture Albane never will forget. She made the most of that invite in ’18, playing her way into contention over the weekend. As an amateur trying to keep the door open to the 2020 Summer Olympics, the possibility of earning Rolex Rankings points is a huge draw. And then there are the incredible memories she has walking the fairways of Mission Hills with her brother, Alexis. Those are hard to forget.

I support both players and their decisions. I love that we have young female amateurs facing this difficult decision because it means the women’s game is growing. The ANA Inspiration has been incredibly good to amateur golf for many years, and hopefully that won’t change.

Ideally, these events can not only co-exist but complement one another in ways we never imagined. It is better to have a seat at the table than be left outside the room. In the ANWA, female amateur players have a seat at the most powerful table in golf. We have an opportunity to show a whole new audience the talent and depth of the women’s game and hopefully hook them as lifelong fans.

The ANWA has the potential to grow into much more, and we should embrace that notion. Imagine a Member-Am event that pairs ANWA competitors with Augusta National members.

It would be an opportunity for young players to forge relationships with the world’s foremost businessmen and businesswomen. Players could meet a potential sponsor, mentor or lifelong friend.

While Albane and Andrea only ever dreamed of playing in the LPGA’s first major, the next generation can dream of Augusta National, too. That’s why I won’t be watching alone in April.

I will be with my two young daughters, who now have a whole new group of women to look up to. For that, I am grateful. Gwk

(Note: This guest column was written by Stanford University women’s golf coach Anne Walker and appears in the March 2019 issue of Golfweek.)