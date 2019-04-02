Maybe ANA Inspiration amateur field can survive Augusta National Women's Amateur

When Augusta National announced its new women’s amateur tournament, which just happens to be scheduled during the week of the LPGA’s ANA Inspiration, the complaint from some around the LPGA and in the desert was that the Augusta tournament would rob the ANA Inspiration of one of its best traditions.

That tradition is having six or seven of the top amateurs from the United States or around the world in the field at Mission Hills Country Club.

Now we have some answers to how much damage the new Augusta tournament has done to the ANA’s tradition.

Maybe not that much, actually.

“We are going to have a really strong field of players who didn’t (commit) to Augusta, based on the women’s amateur world rankings,” said ANA Inspiration tournament director Chris Garrett.

When Augusta National announced its early commitment list, there were some familiar names to fans of the ANA tournament over the last few years.

There are four past ANA Junior Inspiration winners on the list: Andrea Lee, Haley Moore, 2018 winner Rose Zhang and 2017 winner Lucy Li, who also happens to be a member of Mission Hills Country Club. Zhang might not have received an invitation to play in the event this year, and Li is at the center of a controversy over whether her appearance in an ad for Apple watches imperils her amateur status. She recently withdrew from the ANWA due to an injury.

Two-time and reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Kristen Gillman is not on the ANWA list after turning pro rather than wait for exemptions to either tournament.

Garrett isn’t going to say that everyone the ANA Inspiration invited to Mission Hills accepted the invitations. Some – and Garrett rightfully isn’t going to mention their names – turned down the ANA invitations to play in Augusta.

The Augusta tournament is truly a big deal, putting women on the fabled Masters course for the first time in competition. Getting to be among the first women to play that course is a strong draw, but so is the idea of playing in an LPGA major.

Stealing the spotlight?

There still is a split over whether the Augusta women’s amateur event should have been scheduled for the week of the ANA Inspiration. Obviously having women playing at Augusta National is an important step for the women’s game.

Others believe having women playing at Augusta the same week as an LPGA major without question will steal the spotlight from one of the LPGA’s oldest, most important and most tradition event.

For now, Garrett says he’s focusing less on the players in the Augusta tournament and more on the ANA Inspiration.

“I can tell you that we really like the amateurs we do have, based on the rankings, based on who they are as individuals as well,” Garrett said. “I can never be concerned about who isn’t playing our tournament.

“Regardless of the amateurs who play, we have 99 if not 100 of the top players in the world vying for a major championship,” he added.

This story originally ran in the Palm Springs Desert Sun on Jan. 25, 2019.