New semi-game-improvement golf clubs feature hotter faces, more forgiveness

By 2017, Rick Gesseck already had a trophy collection that would make most golfers envious. A former player at Gettysburg College, he had won five club championships at New Haven Country Club in Hamden, Conn., and then nine club championships at The Farms Country Club in Wallingford, Conn.

However, at age 43 and having never been a huge hitter, Gesseck was starting to lose some distance. He also was not happy with the way his iron shots seemed to float downrange.

Then he tried a local pro’s Titleist 716 T-MB irons, hollow-bodied clubs designed to look like muscleback blades but provide more distance and stability. Gesseck immediately liked the piercing ball flight and the extra 5 yards of distance, so he shelved his cavity-back irons and bought his own set of T-MB irons. The following summer, in 2018, he won The Farms club championship for the 10th time.

Gesseck is the embodiment of the type of player manufacturers have in mind when they design clubs for a burgeoning new category: distance-enhancing irons for better players.

Golfers and equipment makers for decades primarily worked in a three-category universe: oversized and distance-oriented irons for high-handicap players; muscleback blades and gentle cavity-back irons for the most-accomplished golfers; and between those two were perimeter-weighted clubs for mid-handicap golfers who wanted a blend of distance, forgiveness and feel.

Players smart enough to know they need help

Only fairly recently have clubs emerged that fit between the classic-looking blades the pros love and the game-improvement irons that recreational golfers need. Creating them is tricky, but David Llewellyn, Mizuno’s director of research and development, said the industry found the formula for success about five years ago.

“These players are smart enough to know that they need a little help,” Llewellyn said. “But they don’t want a club that looks ridiculous. For a long time, the better-player stuff looked very serious with a lot of chrome and simple lines, while the game-improvement stuff got jazzy and colorful.”

Llewellyn said tournament-level golfers – and players who used to be elite – tend to shy away from flashy gear and stick with what they know. First impressions are huge, so when these players lay down an iron in the address position, they tend to look for a thin topline, minimal offset and no visible distractions. They mostly want to see what they’ve always seen, so game-improving features need to be invisible.

At address, Mizuno’s JPX 919 Forged irons feature a relatively compact blade length, and their undercut design is hidden from a player’s view. A slot that runs along the sole from the heel to the toe helps protect ball speed on thin shots but is invisible, covered by a layer of metal that is just 1 millimeter thick.

Other manufacturers are hiding game-improvement technologies in hollow-bodied designs.

Clubs such as the Callaway Apex, Ping i500, PXG 0311T GEN2, TaylorMade P790 and Titleist 718 T-MB are all hollow, but their size and shape pass the inspection of discerning players. They don’t look like game-improvement clubs, and they feature faces that flex efficiently at impact for increased ball speed and distance. They also give designers a place to add polymers, plastics and foams to absorb excessive vibrations for enhanced sound and feel.

Of course, none of this would be possible if companies were not getting better at making clubs.

“I think the reason why we are seeing more hollow clubs today is that manufacturing techniques are making it possible,” said Paul Wood, Ping’s vice president of engineering. “Another thing that is appealing about hollow clubs (from a design perspective) is that you can cast the body and then forge the face or use a different material. As long as you can find a way to join Material A with Material B, then you can make lots of different things. You can do a carbon-fiber face and a steel body, or a titanium-and-steel iron.”

Several companies also take advantage of the space inside hollow clubs by adding internal weights that shift down the center of gravity.

For example, there are tungsten weights in the Callaway Apex, PXG 0311T GEN2, TaylorMade P790 and Titleist 718 T-MB that help lower the center of gravity and make it easier to hit high long-iron shots. The weights also help boost the moment of inertia, so while these clubs have a relatively short blade length, they resist twisting on mis-hits more effectively, making them play like a

bigger iron while maintaining the look of a better-player’s iron.

With improved manufacturing techniques, clever designs and the use of multiple materials, a new category of irons could help accomplished golfers continue to play at a high level for a longer period of time.

Top Game Improvement Clubs

Mizuno JPX 919 Forged – $163 each on steel – Forged from 1025E carbon steel that is injected with boron, these irons have a slot in the sole that is covered by metal to improve performance on thin shots. While the 919 Forged look like classic Mizuno blades, discretionary weight low and in the heel and toe make it more forgiving. PXG 0311 GEN2 – $400 each on steel – Designed with a forged 8620 stainless steel body and HT1770 maraging steel face, these hollow-bodied clubs have a soft TPU material added to each head to enhance feel and sound. Tungsten weight screws pull the center of gravity down and into the center of the face for better performance. Titleist 718 T-MB – $1,999 on steel – Titleist added internal tungsten weights in the heel and toe of this hollow-bodied club to boost forgiveness while designing the thin SUP-10 stainless steel face to wrap under the leading edge to protect ball speed. Callaway Apex- $1,399 on steel; $1,499 on graphite – Forged from 1025 carbon steel for soft feel, the 3-iron through 8-iron have liquid urethane inside each head that contains millions of microscopic glass bubbles that absorb vibrations to enhance sound and feel but do not inhibit the face from flexing at impact. TaylorMade P790 – $1,299 on steel – $1,499 graphite – The 8620 carbon steel body is hollow, allowing the forged 4140 carbon steel face to flex more easily for extra distance. Speed Foam injected into each head softens feel. The cut-through slot in the sole boosts forgiveness on thin shots.

(Note: This story appears in the March issue of Golfweek.)