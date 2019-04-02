Morning Digest: After beating Tiger, Lucas Bjerregaard's next stops include Valero, Masters

Lucas Bjerregaard beat Tiger Woods in Match Play last week, a story he’ll no doubt share with his baby girl Josie when she’s old enough to look back at dad’s Instagram feed.

But it’s actually April 11 that’s been circled on Bjerregaard’s calendar since his invitation from chairman Fred Ridley arrived early this year. That’s the day the Masters begins in what will be Bjerregaard’s debut in the first major of the season.

The 27-year-old from Denmark qualified by finishing in the top 50 on final OWGR from the previous year. He ended the year at No. 45.

He is one of 16 players in the field for this week’s Valero Texas Open who also will play in the Masters. This week it’s certain that more fans at TPC San Antonio will yell out his name — and get it right — having seen him beat the likes of Justin Thomas, Henrik Stenson and Tiger within the last seven days.

“I’ve heard, yeah, ‘Beer garden’ and all sort — like people lifting their beer up in the air and going, ‘This is you, man,'” he said after the Tiger match Saturday. “I’ve heard all sorts of things, especially this afternoon, where I think they’ve had a few of them.”

On the rise

Chip McDaniel, a Monday qualifier at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, made 10 birdies en route to a final-round 63. He tied for fifth in just the second PGA Tour event of his career, earning a spot in the Valero Texas Open. McDaniel graduated from Kentucky last year.

Quoteable

@anwagolf week is finally here. To all the players, enjoy the excitement & embrace the nerves! I remember before my 1st tee shot at Colonial I was so nervous I went to speak & couldn’t. Somehow, I hit the best 4 wood of my life. After, I felt I could handle anything. #Believe

—Annika Sorenstam

Chip shots

Andrew Landry, last year’s Valero champion, has one top-10 finish (T8 at the 2018 Quicken Loans) on the PGA Tour since his maiden win … Pernilla Lindberg returns to the desert to defend her ANA Inspiration title after surviving an eight-hole playoff against Inbee Park. She attributes her 2018 win to staying loose and staying off her phone while leading to avoid distractions.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins Wednesday and here are the tee times for the first two rounds. Teen star Alexa Pano is grouped with Maria Fassi and Wenyung Keh.

In case you missed it, here’s the scripted video and awkward attempt by Matt Kuchar and Sergio Garcia to move on from the weekend’s match.