Tiger Woods scripting at the Masters past and present (PHOTOS)

Tiger Woods will be bringing back the famed short-sleeved mock turtleneck shirts to the Masters next week that he wore during his professional heyday early in this century.

The Nike TW Vapor Mock polo will be worn by Woods at the Masters, which begins in just nine days, and Nike says Woods has one each day for Masters play.

Woods has a different color to wear every day, with red reserved for Sunday. He is also going to wear TW custom pants, TW Aerobill Classic 99 and Nike Aerobill Classic 99 hats at Augusta.

Here is a photo gallery of some of the new and old Masters scripting for Woods – which features lots of red.

And some green.