Tiger Woods scripting at the Masters past and present (PHOTOS)

By: Bill Speros |
April 2, 2019 11:00 am
Tiger Woods will be bringing back the famed short-sleeved mock turtleneck shirts to the Masters next week that he wore during his professional heyday early in this century.
The Nike TW Vapor Mock polo will be worn by Woods at the Masters, which begins in just nine days, and Nike says Woods has one each day for Masters play.
Woods has a different color to wear every day, with red reserved for Sunday. He is also going to wear TW custom pants, TW Aerobill Classic 99 and Nike Aerobill Classic 99 hats at Augusta.
Here is a photo gallery of some of the new and old Masters scripting for Woods – which features lots of red.
And some green.
Tiger Woods will be wearing his signature Sunday Nike red — this time in a mock neck — at the Masters. (David Dusek, Golfweek)
Tiger Woods’ preferred Masters wardrobe includes the famed green jacket. He has four, including this one given to him by Phil Mickelson in 2005. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods made the Nike Sunday red an icon part of his golf wardrobe with his historic Masters victory in 1997. (Associated Press)
Tiger Woods went with the traditional polo during his return to the Masters in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tiger Woods wore white during Round 2 of the Masters in 2018. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
An all-black clad Tiger Woods began his run at the Masters in 2018 on Thursday. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
