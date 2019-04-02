Under Armour releases Jordan Spieth's scripting for the 2019 Masters

Few players have had as much success in their first trips to the Masters as Jordan Spieth. The Texan has finished T-2, 1st, T-2, T-11 and 3rd. Not too shabby.

Coming into the 2019 Masters, Spieth’s game has not been as sharp as it was in years past, but Under Armour, Spieth’s clothing and footwear maker, is making sure that he’s going to not only look like a champ, but feels like one too while he’s in Augusta.

Spieth has been his signature shoe, the Spieth 3, this season, but for the season’s first major, Under Armour has created a limited-edition version ($200) that has pink accents that are inspired by the famous azalea flowers that line several holes at Augusta National. Inside, on the footbed, a pine straw image has been added as a homage to the ground covering found on the side of many holes.

As for clothing, the 2015 champion is going to be wearing UA Playoff Polos ($65) on Thursday and Friday, along with Vanish Tapered pants ($100) and a UA braided 2.0 belt ($40).

On Saturday he’ll switch to a UA Iso-Chill Block Polo ($80), and on Sunday Spieth will wear a new UA Vanish Drive Polo ($75)

Vanish is a unique polyester mircothread technology that Under Armour adds to tops and pants to help them pull moisture off your skin quickly so clothing won’t cling. It helps to prevent skin irritation and keeps golfers drier on the course and off.

All of Spieth’s apparel is now available on UA.com.