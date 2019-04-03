Opinion: Augusta National Women's Amateur steals spotlight from LPGA's first major

The first thing we need to accept is that women playing a competition at Augusta National is a terrific thing for women’s golf.

Augusta National, home of the Masters, is practically a shrine for golfers in this country and around the world. Opening the gates for women – first to membership and now to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament this week – can only produce good things for women and the game of golf.

It’s not that Augusta National is hosting a women’s amateur tournament that is a problem. The issue is that Augusta National is hosting the tournament this week. Because this is the week of the ANA Inspiration, the first major of the year on the LPGA. It should be a week where the golf world focuses on the history and tradition and the great play at Mission Hills Country Club.

But by its very nature, anything that happens at Augusta National will outshine anything else in golf at the same moment, and that will be true this week. When the amateurs play at Augusta National on Saturday – only one of the three rounds of that event will actually be played at Augusta National – it will inevitably take the spotlight away from the third round of the major championship in Rancho Mirage where the best women players in the world will be playing.

Again, this will be history being made at Augusta National. But it is history that could have been made last week or two weeks from now. The ANA Inspiration is contractually obligated to play its event on the first Sunday in April. That’s not true of the ANWA event. Yet somehow it appeared in the same week as the LPGA major.