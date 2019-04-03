Jennifer Kupcho talks first round, prestige of Augusta National Women's Amateur

EVANS, Ga. – Jennifer Kupcho kept asking around to see who else was at table No. 3 Tuesday night. No takers.

When Jennifer’s father, Michael, walked into the room for the Chairman’s Dinner in the Augusta National clubhouse, it suddenly made sense: “Oh my God, we’re at the head table.”

Such is life alongside the No. 1- ranked amateur in the world.

For the record, former USGA president Diana Murphy was at the table too.

More: Check the leaderboard at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“It’s a lot of social skills,” said Jennifer, of navigating all that comes along with being a top player besides getting the ball in the hole. “I’m definitely an introvert, so I’m going to have to become more out and just be able to talk to whoever comes up to me and carry on a conversation with them.”

Speaking of quiet, Kupcho was taken aback by the seriousness of the first tee on Wednesday at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The Wake Forest senior was the first player to hit at the historic event, and it was a beauty.

“It was very official,” she said of the atmosphere. “I walked up, everyone was very quiet, like no talking to each other at all. I was like, oh, my gosh, this is crazy.”

The rest of Kupcho’s day went about as well as that tee shot. She opened with a 4-under 68, good for a share of the lead with 16-year-old Zoe Campos.

The 2018 NCAA champ hit 18 greens and stretched her streak of holes without a three-putt to 83.

Dad keeps track of that stat, and he’s proud considering the talk they had last October about the six three-putts at the Tar Heel Invitational.

“Three-putts are like missed free throws,” said Michael. “It drives me nuts.”

A much practice lag-putting, Kupcho went 96 holes at LPGA Q-School, where she earned her card, without a three-putt.

Campos, a UCLA commit, hails from Valencia, Calif., the same hometown as Alison Lee and counts the LPGA player as a mentor.

“Ever since I started playing,” said Campos, “I’ve always been right by her side and she’s kind of my coach at first, and like we’d always practice together. So I basically got all my like techniques from her.”

Fourteen players broke par in the opening round at Champions Retreat, where chilly morning temps gave way to a stunning day.

The top 30 players will advance to the final round at Augusta National. Three players currently sit on the 30 bubble after the first round at 2 over. Twenty-six players are within four shots of the cutline.

One of the bright young American stars in the field, Alexa Pano, is one of the players outside the cutline after an opening 77 that included a pair of double-bogeys.

“The front nine was super shaky,” said 2017 U.S. Girls’ Junior champ Erica Shepherd. “I was way more nervous than I was expecting to be. I don’t think I’ve been that nervous since I played in the U.S. Open when I was 15, so I wasn’t really expecting that.”

Shepherd made the turn at 3 over and then rattled off four birdies on the front side (her back) to finish at 1 under.

Maria Fassi, the 2018 ANNIKA Award winner, admitted to shaking badly on the first tee.

“I love that feeling,” said Fassi, who opened with a 2-under 70. “I think it was worthy of how big this tournament is, and I mean, we’re being part of history, and I think that if I would have not been nervous, I would have been worried.”