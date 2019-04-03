Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Golf By The Numbers: Masters money won soars over time

Augusta National/Getty Images

Golf By The Numbers: Masters money won soars over time

Print Magazine

Golf By The Numbers: Masters money won soars over time

By April 3, 2019 7:00 am

By: |

Golfers who compete in the Masters are rarely motivated by the money. They want the glory, the green jacket, the sterling silver replica of the trophy and the lifetime invitation to return to the Masters and participate in the tournament, the Par 3 Contest and the Champions Dinner.

However, as this table reveals, today’s players can easily earn a lot more in a single year than many Masters champions won in all their combined trips to Augusta.

Golfer Masters Played Masters Won Earnings Avg. Per Event
Byron Nelson 29 2 $15,192 $524
Ben Hogan 25 2 $32,441 $1,298
Arnold Palmer 50 4 $139,148 $2,783
Gary Player 52 3 $239,202 $4,600
Jack Nicklaus 45 6 $748,359 $16,630
Seve Ballesteros 28 2 $538,910 $19,247
Nick Faldo 23 3 $1,157,984 $50,347
Phil Mickelson 26 3 $7,857,037 $302,194
Tiger Woods 21 4 $7,424,136 $353,530
Bubba Watson 10 2 $3,706,455 $370,646
Jordan Spieth 5 1 $4,453,200 $890,640

(Note: This chart appears in the March issue of Golfweek.)

, , Print Magazine

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home