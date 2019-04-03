Golf By The Numbers: Masters money won soars over time

Golfers who compete in the Masters are rarely motivated by the money. They want the glory, the green jacket, the sterling silver replica of the trophy and the lifetime invitation to return to the Masters and participate in the tournament, the Par 3 Contest and the Champions Dinner.

However, as this table reveals, today’s players can easily earn a lot more in a single year than many Masters champions won in all their combined trips to Augusta.

Golfer Masters Played Masters Won Earnings Avg. Per Event Byron Nelson 29 2 $15,192 $524 Ben Hogan 25 2 $32,441 $1,298 Arnold Palmer 50 4 $139,148 $2,783 Gary Player 52 3 $239,202 $4,600 Jack Nicklaus 45 6 $748,359 $16,630 Seve Ballesteros 28 2 $538,910 $19,247 Nick Faldo 23 3 $1,157,984 $50,347 Phil Mickelson 26 3 $7,857,037 $302,194 Tiger Woods 21 4 $7,424,136 $353,530 Bubba Watson 10 2 $3,706,455 $370,646 Jordan Spieth 5 1 $4,453,200 $890,640

