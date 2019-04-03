Golf By The Numbers: Masters money won soars over time

Golfers who compete in the Masters are rarely motivated by the money. They want the glory, the green jacket, the sterling silver replica of the trophy and the lifetime invitation to return to the Masters and participate in the tournament, the Par 3 Contest and the Champions Dinner.
However, as this table reveals, today’s players can easily earn a lot more in a single year than many Masters champions won in all their combined trips to Augusta.
|Golfer
|Masters Played
|Masters Won
|Earnings
|Avg. Per Event
|Byron Nelson
|29
|2
|$15,192
|$524
|Ben Hogan
|25
|2
|$32,441
|$1,298
|Arnold Palmer
|50
|4
|$139,148
|$2,783
|Gary Player
|52
|3
|$239,202
|$4,600
|Jack Nicklaus
|45
|6
|$748,359
|$16,630
|Seve Ballesteros
|28
|2
|$538,910
|$19,247
|Nick Faldo
|23
|3
|$1,157,984
|$50,347
|Phil Mickelson
|26
|3
|$7,857,037
|$302,194
|Tiger Woods
|21
|4
|$7,424,136
|$353,530
|Bubba Watson
|10
|2
|$3,706,455
|$370,646
|Jordan Spieth
|5
|1
|$4,453,200
|$890,640
(Note: This chart appears in the March issue of Golfweek.)
Comments