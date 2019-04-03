Eamon's Corner: Sergio Garcia continues to be mired in controversy

Watch this week’s installment of Eamon’s Corner, where Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch takes Sergio Garcia to task.

Sergio Garcia has been spending more time lately making more videos than an Instagram-addicted teenager. It’s a public relations offensive that was launched in the aftermath of his DQ in Saudi Arabia where he defaced five greens during a temper tantrum.

The latest video, featuring Garcia Matt Kuchar, exhibited all the spontaneity of a hostage tape.

But the bottom line is this: Sergio Garcia continues to find himself mired in controversy, simply because he cannot control his temper on the golf course.