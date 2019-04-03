Gallery: Best of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
April 3, 2019

The inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur is officially underway.

World No. 1 Jennifer Kupcho made history on Wednesday with her opening tee shot at Champions Retreat. The other 71 best women’s amateurs followed in groups of three off of Nos. 1 and 10. The ANWA’s first two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat, followed by a cut that will include the top 30 players.

After the entire field plays a practice round at Augusta National, the final round will be conducted over the iconic course on Saturday, April 6.

Here are the best photos of the week’s events:

ANWA registration (Photo: ANWA)
Jiwon Jeon makes birdie at No. 12 (Photo: ANWA)
Kupcho hits opening tee shot (Photo: ANWA)
Players warm-up before Round 1 (Photo: ANWA)
The ANWA trophy on the first tee (Photo: ANWA)
Players arrive for practice (Photo: ANWA)
Group photo at ANGC (Photo: ANWA)
Players arrive at Augusta (Photo: ANWA)
Julienne Soo at registration (Photo: ANWA)
Selfie at player reception (Photo: ANWA)
Alexa Pano interview (Photo: ANWA)
ANWA player reception (Photo: ANWA)
Players shop at Augusta (Photo: ANWA)

