Gallery: Best of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur

The inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur is officially underway.

World No. 1 Jennifer Kupcho made history on Wednesday with her opening tee shot at Champions Retreat. The other 71 best women’s amateurs followed in groups of three off of Nos. 1 and 10. The ANWA’s first two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat, followed by a cut that will include the top 30 players.

After the entire field plays a practice round at Augusta National, the final round will be conducted over the iconic course on Saturday, April 6.

Here are the best photos of the week’s events: