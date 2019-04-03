How to play Augusta National & the Masters - according to Tiger Woods (and a few others)

Between pulling all-nighters and cramming for tests in economics and astrophysics back in the day at Stanford University, Tiger Woods set his mind on another strenuous examination.

It would come in a much larger classroom, some 2,300 miles from the Cardinal campus, but oh my, what a field trip it would be. As the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, his quest for higher learning would come at Augusta National Golf Club in the 1995 Masters.

Before heading east, Woods prepared for the picturesque puzzle by putting on the basketball courts in Maples Pavilion, hoping to acquire a feel for the quickness of the greens he would face.

Upon his arrival at Augusta National, as any motivated student would, he sought out the masters of the Masters, hoping to get advice on how to play the course.

In one practice round after another alongside Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Raymond Floyd, Fred Couples and Ben Crenshaw, Woods listened intently. With all in possession of doctorates in golf studies and a green jacket as their diploma, Woods soaked in the evidence presented on the proper angles to pursue on the course, watched as Ballesteros demonstrated various chipping methods and Crenshaw revealed putting lines, and filed away data on the absolute worst places to be.

But each preached a paramount piece of advice.

“The best advice I received from a lot of the past champions I was lucky enough to play with was to stay below the hole,” said Woods, who won the green jacket in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005. “Heard that all the time.”

Indeed, being above the hole on the swift, sloping greens moves the hands to shake and the heart to ache. The greens are Augusta National’s calling card and its first line of defense, where an uphill putt of 30 feet is preferred over a downhill slider from 3 feet. For Woods, seeing was believing.

Woods also quickly learned that the magnetic draw of Rae’s Creek and the bewildering influence of the winds whistling through the Georgia pines required persistent analysis. A syllabus for Augusta National also demands advanced study in the tight chipping areas around the greens, the uneven lies throughout the course and the eye-opening elevation changes that require specific calculations.

Still, the learning curve continues long after one’s maiden voyage to the former nursery.

“There’s no other place like it,” Woods said.

It is a place where good advice is gold, said Zach Johnson. Ahead of his first Masters in 2005, he was stunned when 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara warned him with a putting tip. The instruction has served him well.

“He told me that you don’t really try to make putts at Augusta National,” said Johnson, who would win the green jacket two years later. “I’d never heard that before. But that is exactly the approach you need to take on those greens. You pick your line, you hit it on the high side of that line, and if it goes in, it goes in. If it doesn’t go in, you want to leave yourself a manageable next putt.”

Need more proof Augusta National stands alone? Justin Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion who has finished runner-up twice in the Masters, was taken aback when three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo recommended his approach to chipping.

“He told me it’s not always about trying to hit the chip shot close,” Rose said. “If you’re going to err on the side of caution, always leave yourself with an uphill putt even if it’s going to be a longer putt. He stressed the object is to get up and down, not to try and make the chip. That’s proven to be crucial in my years there.”

Crenshaw, the putting savant who created magic with his “Little Ben” putter and won the Masters in 1984 and 1995, also has been helpful in getting players ready for Augusta.

“The advice that sticks out and stays with me is high lines,” said Rory McIlroy, who is a green jacket short of completing his career Grand Slam. “Putt to the high lines when you figure out the line. Ben’s one of the best putters in the world, so you bet I listened. No matter what, keep the putt high.”

Jordan Spieth, the Masters victor in 2015, has gotten into the ears of plenty of past Masters champions, including Crenshaw, Woods and Nicklaus. The best advice he ever received came from the Golden Bear, the man with a record six green jackets.

“I’m keeping that one to myself. I’m sorry because it served me well,” said Spieth, who also finished second in 2014 and 2016 and third in 2018.

While Spieth wouldn’t budge, it should be noted that Nicklaus often has said the best approach to getting the best of Augusta National is to try and hit the center of the smallish greens. One, you minimize the risk of winding up in a dreadful position, and two, you’ll be left with a putt of reasonable length.

Spieth did reveal other intelligence he procured.

“Mr. Crenshaw told me to hit a lot of long putts on all the greens to figure out the tendencies of the greens, the speed of the greens,” Spieth said. “And I’ve gotten some great advice from Ben and Tiger and a few others about trying to figure out what the best angles are on the par 5s. They said you don’t have to hit the green in two. There are better ways to set up birdies, even when you are out of position.”

Being out of position is often a no-no at Augusta National. Gary Woodland learned that from two-time Masters champion Tom Watson.

“Tom told me it’s better to miss a green than hit the green depending on where the pin is,” Woodland said. “That sounds weird, but there it’s true.”

If you want to get the straight scoop on Augusta National, go to Phil Mickelson, who earned a PhD in Masters studies with 15 top-10s since 1995, including triumphs in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

“All my best info is from Phil,” 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley said, “and he’s always told me you have to miss it in the right spot. Like you can’t miss it left on 1 because you just can’t get it up and down.

“When I go around Augusta, I hear Phil and I’m always looking for places to miss, trying to figure out where I’m going to go to err on the best side.”

Xander Schauffele’s best advice from Mickelson helped him learn to deal with the wind. It worked to some degree as he made the cut last year in his Masters debut, finishing 50th.

“My caddie and I look at the compass a lot and we seem to go back to the reading of that day a lot, but we would get stuck because the wind swirls so much,” Schauffele said. “So, Phil told me to wait for my wind.”

Rickie Fowler spent his first few rounds at Augusta National alongside Mickelson.

“He helped me learn some of the Augusta National basics without having to do trial and error on my own,” Fowler said. “To hear him talk about where to miss, where you can attack, general thoughts to never forget about how to putt the greens. There is so much. His advice is invaluable.”

Webb Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open champion, used the same word to describe Mickelson’s input.

“Phil said Augusta is the one place on our schedule where you can go in not in great form and still play well,” Simpson said. “Most people think you need to be so sharp there. But his point was, every hole there, they give you a place to bail out. So, if you’re not swinging great, you can still play well around there. It took me a long time to realize that, but he’s right.

“Basically, it takes you a long time to figure out Augusta. It’s one of the toughest, if not the toughest, puzzles we have to figure out. So for me, you can’t get too much advice about how to play that course.” Gwk

(Note: This story appears in the March 2019 issue of Golfweek.)