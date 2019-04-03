For Brittany Lincicome, it's baby first, LPGA tournaments second this year

At Monday night’s Past Champions dinner for the ANA Inspiration, two-time ANA winner Juli Inkster joked that she was going to have to keep some husbands away from their wives. That’s because Inkster, the captain of the U.S. Solheim Cup team, keeps losing players to pregnancies.

The latest loss for Inkster’s team that will play against Europe in Scotland this September is Brittany Lincicome, who has played in six Solheim Cups and is a two-time winner of the ANA Inspiration.

Lincicome announced a month ago she and her husband will have a daughter in early September. While that allows her to play this week at the LPGA’s first major of the year at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, the pregnancy and birth will cut her tournament schedule short.

“Even if you try to plan it as perfectly as possible, you’re going to miss out on something,” Lincicome said Tuesday as she prepared for this week’s ANA Inspiration. “Selfishly, I thought if I was going to miss a Solheim Cup, Scotland was better than Ohio (in 2021) just because I love playing in front of our American fans. There is something about being in the country. But, yeah, it’s so hard to plan that I was going to miss something or something was going to get missed.”

The daughter will be the first child for Lincicome and her husband, something the couple has wanted for some time.

“It’s such a Catch 22. We’ve been trying for a while to get pregnant, and obviously had the miscarriage early last year,” Lincicome said. “Finally getting pregnant and being four months now, it’s truly a blessing. It is what it is. I was going to have to miss something regardless of when I got pregnant.”

Lincicome has played just two tournaments on the LPGA this year, skipping the opening Asian swing and starting two weeks ago at the Bank Of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix. She also played in the Kia Classic in Carlsbad last week as a buildup to this week’s major championship.

“Just gives me cold chills driving into this golf course with all the beautiful flowers and the mountains, the snow,” Lincicome said. “Just how beautiful a golf course it is. There are so many wonderful things about this event. I mean, even the food and dining, how awesome our locker room is. Everything about this event is top notch and just an honor to play in this event every year.”