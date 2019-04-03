Augusta's Other Corner: Nos. 4, 5 & 6 can force players to hang on for dear life

Amen Corner, the Herbert Warren Wind-christened section at the lowest point of Augusta National Golf Club, is the most famous three-hole breadth in golf’s universe and has been witness to green jackets won and lost.

But up by Old Berckmans Road, in the western nook of the club’s primary property, is the “other” corner, a trio of holes 150 feet above the more famous bend down by Rae’s Creek. While not close to holding the reverence and romantic nature of Amen Corner, this other corner that is home to holes 4, 5 and 6 carries the same weight of trouble and influence during the Masters.

Starting at the fourth hole, the exacting expanse can be a “deathtrap,” one player noted. Another shook his head and added that you need to “hold on for dear life.”

And another player said the corner “is as hard, if not harder, than Amen Corner.”

The other corner – which is 915 yards of beauty and three beasts – has yet to be blessed with a captivating designation, but 2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson, a man of deep faith, suggested “Hallelujah Corner.”

“You’re under pressure on every full swing there,” Johnson said. “And you’re under pressure on every putt longer than 2 feet. You get through those holes unscathed, you bet you celebrate.”

Unfortunately for those competing in the Masters, it is a rare occasion a player can navigate through the triumvirate without his scorecard being damaged. While the names of the holes ring gently in the ear – Flowering Crab Apple, Magnolia and Juniper – each hole and the stretch as a whole can be a Venus Flytrap and destroy rounds.

“Oh, geez, that corner is tough,” Bryson DeChambeau said. “With difficult pins, it’s like a deathtrap. That corner is overlooked. For the most part, the championship is decided there because if you make those bogeys or worse there, that early in the round, it takes you out of it. Those holes get in your head.”

The haunting sequence begins at the downhill, par-3 fourth that can be stretched to 240 yards (the tee was pushed back 35 yards in 2006). While the hole is named Flowering Crab Apple, the lone palm tree on the property is to the right of the hole but does nothing to soothe one’s thoughts.

Deep bunkers protect the front of the large green, which severely slopes from back to front and features severe ridges to complicate most every putt.

Swirling winds also confound players, even more so than they do at the more famous 12th hole, some say.

“The front-left pin on 4, I think, is arguably the hardest pin placement on the golf course,” Johnson said. “There are times there that you think about laying up. Yes, I’m not kidding. Because if you go right you’re making bogey, if you go left it’s a brutal up-and-down and if you’re long you have no chance.

Harder than Amen Corner?

“We’re going in there with long irons and metal woods now, and the green was built to receive mid-irons. The hole can be downright brutal.”

A player’s chances of success on the uphill par-4 fifth hole – Magnolia – have decreased as a new tee across Old Berckmans Road greets players this year. The dogleg-left hole now plays out to 495 yards with two massive, deep bunkers protecting the left portion of the fairway and requiring a carry of 315 yards to clear them. Trees protect the entire right side of the hole.

The fifth’s turtle-back green is one of the toughest putting surfaces at Augusta National and is protected in the back by a bunker.

“At 5, you have to hit two good shots just to give yourself a chance at par,” said Davis Love III, who finished runner-up twice in the Masters and had six top-10s in a 10-year stretch starting in 1995. “One, you’re coming off No. 4, where it’s 50-50 to hit the green and you’re under the gun the whole time. Now 5 is longer and tougher. It used to be easy – a driver and wedge to the green, because you could drive it over the bunker. Now you can’t, and if you’re in the bunker, you’re toast.

“And 6 can be a headache. I think that upper corner is as hard, if not harder, than Amen Corner.”

The sixth is a 180-yard par 3 played from an elevated tee to a green guarded by a large bunker in the front and a devilish ridge in the middle of the putting surface that can produce some of the most perilous downhill – and uphill – putts the players will ever face. The back-right pin – the usual placement on Sunday – requires a player to hit a 5-yard section to get to the top surface; if they miss that section they’re faced with a 50-foot putt or a delicate chip that tests every nerve.

“The upper-right pin placement on 6 is one of the toughest approach shots we have to hit all year,” said two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson. “The fifth hole plays tricks on your mind. The fourth hole isn’t fair some days.

“We play that corner every year, and it’s still tough. To me, that’s the toughest front-nine stretch I’ve ever played.”

On a statistical basis, Amen Corner’s cousin is slightly tougher. Cumulative totals dating from the first Masters in 1934 reveal that holes 4, 5 and 6 ranked third, fifth and 13th as the toughest holes at Augusta National, respectively. That’s an aggregate ranking of 21.

At Amen Corner, the 11th has been the second-toughest hole historically, with the 12th the fourth toughest and the 13th coming in as the second easiest, which comes to an aggregate ranking of 23.

The average scores over the years? The fourth comes home at 3.29, the fifth 4.27, the sixth 3.14 – a combined 0.7 over par. The 11th stands at 4.29, the 12th 3.28, the 13th 4.79 – a combined 0.36 over par.

“You need to get lucky on 4 to make birdie,” reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed said. “Now, you might need to get lucky to make par on 5. On 6 you can score, but if you miss that green by a hair, especially to the right, you’re dead.”

On a still day at Augusta National, Nos. 4-5-6 can still whip up trouble, said Brandt Snedeker. But rarely is there a windless day during the Masters.

“The wind plays a huge role on those three holes because you really never have a clear picture of what’s going on, because the pine trees mask it and fool you,” Snedeker said. “And in the past, you always had No. 7 and No. 8, two pretty good birdie holes, to save you so you never really tried to push it on 4, 5 and 6.

“But now 7 is so much tougher because it’s longer. So, you have a different feel on 4, 5 and 6 because 7 isn’t there to sort of bail you out anymore.

“Now, you’re holding on for dear life in that stretch.” Gwk

(Note: This story appears in the March issue of Golfweek.)