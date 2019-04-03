Masters caddie offers behind-the-scenes peek at preparation

Taylor Ford watched Stewart Cink make his 27-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the PGA Championship.

He knew it might have been an important one, but he had a flight to catch and booked it straight to the St. Louis airport from Bellerive Country Club.

Texts started rolling in from friends.

Then at 6:19 p.m. local time, he got a text from Cink. Just one word.

“Masters.”

“That was pretty sweet,” Ford said.

Ford, 28, has been caddying since he graduated from Otterbein University and decided to leave a marketing job offer on the table to give it a go as a full-time looper. He found his way to the Symetra Tour, then the LPGA, the Web.Com Tour and, eventually, to Cink’s bag on the PGA Tour.

Cink’s birdie putt on 18 meant a T-4 finish in the PGA Championship and a spot in the Masters field, his first appearance since 2014.

It also meant Ford would make his first trip to Augusta National. He’s had opportunities to do so in the past but, like an NHL player refusing to touch the Stanley Cup until he wins it, passed on all of them.

“That’s the only course that I’ve ever put on a pedestal, to be honest,” Ford said. “I always knew my No. 1 goal was never to go there unless I was invited by a guest to play for fun or working it. I wasn’t going to just go watch. Once (Cink) qualified and everything I’m like, alright, that’s one of my bucket list items.”

The drive down Magnolia Lane

Last fall Ford got his chance to walk the iconic layout on an advance scouting trip with Cink. He still marvels at the hospitality he was shown by staff members. The security guard who greeted him with a “Hello, Mr. Ford,” after the drive down Magnolia Lane. The full tour he took of the facilities, the Christmas shopping he knocked out during a visit to the pro shop.

They teed off on No. 10 with perennial Masters marker Jeff Knox and a local caddie – Ford hung in the background and tried to absorb everything like a sponge.

Like many of the same age, he knew every hole by heart thanks to time spent playing the course on the Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 video game. The pixels didn’t quite do it justice.

“Everyone says it, but it’s so true – you cannot expect the undulation there,” said Ford, who has been Cink’s full-time caddie since 2017. “No. 10 for example, it’s ridiculous. It drops so much. Cink is like, ‘You typically aim it over here and run it down there.’ I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t think your ball is gonna stop.’”

The trip wasn’t so much about getting yardages as it was getting Ford acclimated on property. He and Cink will visit once more before tournament week, and the deer-in-headlights look will be long gone come April.

Ford says the preparation has continued at his home in Muirfield Village, home of the Memorial Tournament. He’s only slightly embarrassed to admit what that looks like.

“It sounds lame, but I actually have the yardage book,” Ford said. “When I’m home, because I don’t have a family, wife and kids, I’ve got plenty of time, and I honestly just try and memorize the holes and the layouts and the course. Sometimes if I’m bored, I’ll just look at my yardage book and take mental notes and try to organize everything.”

Not clubs, but layups and hospitality

The course will play so much differently in April that Ford wasn’t really thinking about clubs on key approach shots or anything like that. His vision was more nuanced, that of a caddie who played collegiate golf and knows what a big difference a few yards can make on certain holes.

“On par 5s, you’re looking more at layups,” Ford said. “No. 13, you gotta be pretty cognizant of where you’re aiming if you are laying up. No. 15, too. You could lay up into a very poor spot on 15, easily. Same with 13. On 13 you can have some pretty big layup differences depending on where the pin is. It’s a lot of learning. I’ve got so much to do before April comes.”

Ford still can’t believe the hospitality he was shown that day. From the head pro to clubhouse attendants, he was treated like a player from the moment he arrived. And he took notice of the details that make Augusta so special.

He was “mesmerized” by the perfectly edged landscape around the grounds and marveled at the way Cink chopped it up with a few locker room attendants he immediately recognized from years back.

Ford essentially got comfortable with the lay of the land and thus won’t be running around ‘like a chicken with his head cut off’ this spring. And he’ll be ready to take advantage of countless hours spent, just a man and his yardage book ahead of the biggest tournament of his professional life.

“Once it comes time to tee off, I’m pretty locked in on what I need to do,” Ford said. “I think it’ll be a fun week and come Thursday, there will be more of a relief just to get all the prep work done and put it to good use.” Gwk

(Note: This story appears in the March 2019 issue of Golfweek.)