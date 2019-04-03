Unique coach uses early practice to make putting more perfect

Gareth Raflewski works with top female pros, including the Jutanugarn sisters, to improve their strokes and peak in competition

The morning after Ariya Jutanugarn wins a tournament, she’s typically on the practice putting green with short-game coach Gareth Raflewski.

Mondays take on a technical focus for the pair, making sure everything looks clean and tidy. The next two days are dedicated to speedwork and getting comfortable with course conditions. The amount of time and energy the World No. 1 puts in practicing tapers off as she gets closer to the next competition.

For pros and amateurs alike, this might sound counterintuitive. Earlier in Raflewski’s coaching career, he struggled to understand why his players looked so good on Wednesday and then called Thursday in a state of confusion.

“We were too late,” Raflewski determined.

The formula often looked like this: Rest on Monday, beat balls Tuesday, grind on the practice green Wednesday.

Raflewski ultimately found that one day wasn’t enough to get used to the conditions of the golf course and clear the mind of technical thoughts. Not to mention that players were wearing out after the competition started.

Raflewski decided to flip the script, ensuring his students wound down before the opening round.

For Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, the structured time with Raflewski kept them from standing on the practice green all day out of a sense of obligation. Raflewski likens their on-the-road sessions to seeing a personal trainer, teaching the sisters not only what to practice but how to peak at the right time.

“I just think it’s something that nobody talks about,” he said. “We all talk about technique and swing coaches, but nobody breaks down how you go and get ready.”

Raflewski worked with 32 pro players in 2018 but plans to taper back this season. His current LPGA roster includes Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin-Young Ko, Emma Talley, Austin Ernst, Caroline Masson, Azahara Munoz and Mariajo Uribe, among others. He began teaching Moriya Jutanugarn

in 2015 and Ariya in January of ’16. Ariya finished No. 1 in putts per green

in regulation on the LPGA last season, while Moriya finished fifth.

“He makes it simple,” said Ariya of their success together.

When he’s not on the LPGA, Raflewski, a 38-year-old Northern Irishman, looks after the members at RiverBend Golf Club in London, Ontario.

Following are several drills he teaches.

Wedge-on-ruler Drill

Raflewski said he should buy shares in Home Depot with the amount of $2.98 rulers he has purchased over the years. Using a wedge – striking the ball with the bottom of the clubface to get it rolling – to putt on a ruler that’s 36 inches long and 1 1/2 inches wide gives players immediate results on their alignment and start line.

Raflewski said that if the clubface is within 0.3 degrees of square, the ball can travel down the ruler. “Anything more than 0.3, it will fall off the ruler,” he said.

Moriya, now one of the strongest putters on tour from inside 10 feet, has used the ruler drill so often it no longer feels like a challenge.

Be sure to set the ruler on a flat area of the green. And don’t cheat with a wider ruler. It’s important that drills produce feedback, Raflewski said, and anything wider will defeat the purpose.

“This is the best money you’ll ever spend on your golf game,” he said. “It’s the best tool to self-correct.”

This drill also can be used with a putter instead of a wedge.

Speedbump Drill

Raflewski actually learned this drill from Talley, a former NCAA and U.S. Women’s Amateur champion. Players typically put an alignment stick behind the hole and try to roll the ball just hard enough to pass the hole and finish short of the stick. But by putting the stick in the front of the hole, players are more likely to give the ball a chance to go in.

Place an alignment stick 4 inches in front of the hole, blocking the path of the ball. Strike a putt and make sure the ball rolls over and past the stick. With perfect speed, the ball will finish level with the middle of the hole. Start at 20 feet, but if that’s too difficult move up to 15.

Ariya Jutanugarn does this drill at a tournament site until every ball finishes hole high.

“Speed is the No. 1 thing people need to practice,” said Raflewski. “If the speed is off, then the line is off and you’re never going to make any putts.”

Most players spend the majority of their time on the practice green working on their stroke, often throwing down a few balls at the end of their practice session to work on speed. Raflewski says 80 percent of the time on a practice green should be focused on speed. And always test the speed of the greens first before heading out for a practice round.

“You’re just not going to hole that many putts,” said Raflewski of going in blind. “In your own mind, you’re going to think that your putting is a little bit off. But if you had good speed, it gives a perspective that you’re doing better because you’ve got your speed more programmed.”

Gate Drill

Set up a gate with two tees the width of the putter head. If a player can strike the ball with the putter passing through the gate without hitting the tees, it means the ball will be struck in the center of the clubface.

This ensures a good energy transfer and better distance control.

“The other thing that it will do,” said Raflewski, “is make sure the club doesn’t twist when you mis-hit it.”

He recommends hitting 20 balls a day with this drill. Gwk