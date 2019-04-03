Golf on TV this week: How to watch ANA Inspiration, ANWA, Valero Texas Open

Golf’s first major of the year is this weekend, and no, it’s not the Masters.

The LPGA Tour’s ANA Inspiration tees off this weekend at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is already underway as 72 of the world’s best tee it up in the inaugural event.

Meanwhile on the PGA Tour, most of the big names are focusing on the Masters, but players like Rickie Fowler who see a benefit to playing the week before a major are on-hand for the Valero Texas Open.

Here’s what you need to know for all three events (all times listed are ET):

LPGA TOUR

ANA Inspiration

Site: Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Course: Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore Tournament). Yardage: 6,763. Par: 72.

Purse: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Pernilla Lindberg.

Last tournament: Nasa Hataoka won the Kia Classic.

Next tournament: LOTTE Championship on April 17-20.

Amateur

Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Site: Augusta, Ga.

Courses: Champions Retreat (Wednesday-Thursday) and Augusta National (Saturday)

Television: Saturday, 12-3 p.m. (NBC).

PGA Tour

Valero Texas Open

Site: San Antonio.

Course: TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks). Yardage: 7,435. Par: 72.

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,350,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC): Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Streaming: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA Tour Live); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (PGA Tour Live).

Defending champion: Andrew Landry.

Last week: Kevin Kisner won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Graeme McDowell won the Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship.

Next week: The Masters.