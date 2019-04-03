Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin appear in court on charges related to college bribery scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, the founder of the GFore brand, appeared in a federal courtroom in Boston on Wednesday for their initial appearance before a judge on felony charges related to a college bribery admissions scandal.

Along with actress Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli are among the high-profile defendants accused of bribing and cheating to get their children admitted to elite colleges.

Loughlin and Giannulli appeared before Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, who asked if they understood their rights. They were not asked to enter a plea.

The arrival of Loughlin, who is known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House, caused quite a scene, bringing out fans, reporters and spectators with helicopters overhead. She was surrounded by security as she entered the courthouse.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to USC as recruits on the crew team, although neither participated in the sport.

Neither have publicly commented on the allegations.

