The action from Augusta National begins earlier than ever this year, with live coverage of the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Saturday on NBC.

Here is the complete 2019 Masters Week TV and live on-line streaming schedule.

2019 Masters Week TV Schedule

Saturday

Noon – 3 pm: Augusta National Women’s Amateur final round (NBC)

Sunday

8 am – 1 pm: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals (Golf Channel)

Monday, April 8

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

2-5 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

Tues., April 9

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

Wed., April 10

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

9 -11 a.m.: On the Range (Masters.com)

2-5 p.m.: Masters Par-3 Contest (Masters.com)

3-5 p.m.: Masters Par-3 Contest (ESPN)

Thursday, April 11

6-8 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

8 a.m – 3 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

7:45-8:30 a.m.: Honorary Starters (Masters.com)

8:30-10:30 a.m.: On the Range (Masters.com)

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Featured group coverage (Masters.com)

10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Amen Corner live feed (Masters.com)

11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16 live feed (Masters.com)

3 -7:30 p.m.: First-round broadcast coverage (ESPN)

Friday, April 12

6-8 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

8:30-10:30 a.m.: On the Range (Masters.com)

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Featured group coverage (Masters.com)

10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Amen Corner live feed (Masters.com)

11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16 live feed (Masters.com)

3-7:30 p.m.: First-round broadcast coverage (ESPN)

Saturday, April 13

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

11 a.m. – 1 pm: On the Range (Masters.com)

11:15 a.m. – 7 pm: Featured group coverage (Masters.com)

12:30-6 p.m.: Amen Corner live feed (Masters.com)

1:30-6:30 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16 live feed (Masters.com)

3-7 p.m.: Third-round broadcast coverage (CBS)

Sunday, April 14

7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive (Golf Channel)

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

10:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Featured group coverage (Masters.com)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: On the Range (Masters.com)

12-6 p.m.: Amen Corner live feed (Masters.com)

1-6:30 p.m.: Holes 15 and 16 live feed (Masters.com)

2-7 p.m.: Final-round broadcast coverage (CBS)

7 p.m.: Green Jacket ceremony (Masters.com/CBS)

ESPN will also be broadcasting SportsCenter live from Augusta throughout the week.