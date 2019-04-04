Former USC golfer Annie Park plays ANA with emergency set of clubs after hers are stolen

Former USC golfer Annie Park shot a 4-over 76 in the opening round of the ANA Inspiration despite playing with an emergency set of clubs after hers were stolen out of her car. She was eight shots behind leader Ally McDonald.

Park posted on Instagram that her clubs were stolen in a break-in of her car before the first round of the ANA.

According to Golf Channel’s Randall Mell, the clubs were stolen Wednesday night out of the back of Park’s car at her hotel, and Mission Hills and LPGA club tech Paul Boehmer helped pull together a set of clubs for her before she teed off Thursday.

She was 2 over through 16 until closing with back-to-back bogeys.

Park was a star at USC, leading the Trojans to the 2013 NCAA title as a freshman, winning four individual titles that year. She won the 2013 NCAA individual title by six strokes.

She turned pro in the summer of 2015, earning her LPGA Tour card on her first try.

Last season she had three top-10 finishes and won her first title, the ShopRite LPGA Classic.