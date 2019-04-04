Augusta National Women's Amateur: Maria Fassi's diary, Day 2

Arkansas senior Maria Fassi, the 2018 ANNIKA Award winner, will blog about her experience at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Golfweek.com this week. Fassi trails leader Jennifer Kupcho by one-shot heading into the final round.
Here’s her second entry:
I’m tired. Mentally drained after two rounds at Champions Retreat and actually relieved that there’s a chance to reset tomorrow during the practice round at Augusta National. I’ll meditate and enjoy some quiet time.
The weather report doesn’t look great, but I’m confident that even if I don’t get in 18 holes tomorrow, that I’ll have a good game plan.
Ángel Cabrera reached out about a week ago. He’s a big fan of the team my dad’s working with in Argentina (Club Atlético Talleres) and wanted to offer his congrats and assistance. He said I could call back after Friday’s practice round if I had more questions.
When I found out that I was playing in this tournament, I immediately reached out to my LPGA Q-School caddie, Michael Kerr, to ask for pictures of his yardage book. He has caddied in numerous Masters. My golf coach, Jose Maria Sanchez, happens to be friends with Franseco Molinari’s caddie, who also happened to caddie for Jose Maria Olazabel for years. They’ve given me tips for every single hole on how to play my approach shots into greens.
I’m super lucky to have so many resources. I’m thinking about reaching out to Angel before Saturday’s round to ask for advice about playing in the final group. He’s been there. He’s won. He’s lost. Mostly I’m just looking for confidence, things I can think back on in the heat of battle.
I have definitely seen myself holding that trophy and smiling for the pictures. I know how amazing it would be and how much it would mean for women’s golf, for me, especially now that I’m transitioning a few months from now to professional golf. I know a win like that would be huge. Just getting to represent my family, Mexico, the University of Arkansas – everyone who surrounds me.
I have seen it and I have a clear picture of what it looks like, so I’m excited to get out there and fight and hopefully come out on top.
I’ve got to admit, skipping my last semester of college for the LPGA sounds like the stupidest idea ever right about now. Ha! Can’t same the same though when I’m taking a test.
Honestly though, the LPGA isn’t going anywhere, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to not only win this event, but help Arkansas win a national title before I turn pro.
I had goosebumps on the drive down Magnolia Lane on Tuesday. When I went into the clubhouse and out the back door, I got to see the golf course for the first time. It was so perfect that it looked fake for a minute. I thought, am I really here? Is this grass really that real and that perfect?
I had chills all the way walking down from the clubhouse to the golf shop. When I saw the range and the practice areas, I thought – I could just be here 12 hours a day, every day for the rest of my life. It was just so perfect.
Can’t wait for tomorrow.
– Maria
