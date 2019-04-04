Is putting with the flagstick good for golf? Curtis Strange pleads the Fifth

The new Rules of Golf arrive at the Masters next week.

Millions of golf fans are bracing themselves for the troubling likelihood of watching the game’s greats leave the flagstick in while putting on Augusta National’s hallowed greens.

What’s next?

Shorts at the Champions Dinner?

Selfies on Amen Corner?

Canine caddies?

Augusta National opened in 1933 and joined the 20th Century this week – a mere 100 years after women earned the right to vote – by allowing them to compete on its grounds in a tournament for the first time.

That jarring historic spectacle should help inoculate the masses for the 21st Century shock of watching an up-and-coming pro or golf legend line up a putt at Golden Bell, Firethorn or Nandina and take a shot without removing the flagstick.

One person not ready to share his thoughts on the right-or-wrong of putting with the flagstick in is Curtis Strange.

Strange will be back next week as part of the ESPN announcing crew at Augusta National. Strange joined ESPN colleagues Andy North and Scott Van Pelt on their annual pre-Masters media conference call Wednesday.

The often-opinionated analyst delivered the most-surprising answer during a one-hour chat by taking a self-imposed pass on the golf morality of the new flagstick rule.

“Do I like it or not? I think I plead the Fifth on that one, OK. Thanks,” he said.

Strange won back-to-back U.S. Opens 30 years ago. He played in the Masters 20 times, with his best finish being a T2 in 1985. He’s got plenty of cred.

Whether he speaks or not.

“Sometimes you say nothing and you say everything, Curtis,” chimed in Van Pelt.

“But they can’t get me, though,” Strange responded.

Speed kills at Augusta

Strange and Andy North shared their insight on the competitive advantage and practicality of putting with the flagstick in on Augusta’s fast and tricky greens.

North indicated the speed of those infamous greens may result in more flagstick putts than we’ve seen in other PGA Tour events.

“I think there’s a bunch of putts at Augusta that you’ll leave the flagstick in just because they are so fast that maybe you could get a little help. Putts that get away from you,” said North, who also won the U.S. Open twice.

“I’m a big fan of leaving it in from 40, 50 feet from the hole. I think that can only help you. It helps your depth perception a little bit. But I don’t understand leaving it in on 8-, 10- and 12-footers. I don’t get that at all. I don’t see any way in the world it will help you.”

Adam Scott and Bryson DeChambeau have been more aggressive than most when it comes to taking advantage of leaving in the flagstick.

Strange agreed that the speed of the greens makes leaving in the flagstick an easy choice when facing putts longer than 25 feet.

“Pin back left at 16. You miss right. Nobody can keep it around that hole. Why would you not hit the flagstick in? Because if it hits the flagstick, it’s going to help you out,” he said. “Again, inside 10 or 15 feet, speed is never really much of an issue, anyway, so why keep it in. But if you’ve taken the mentality of Bryson or Adam, and you’ve been keeping it in all the time, then keep it in all the time.”

Strange further tipped his hand on the flagstick rule when he added these thoughts – unsolicited – about the future of all the new changes incorporated this year.

“One other thing about the USGA, I think they all — such as changing the flagstick, they are looking at it every week, and it was set in place, I believe, just to speed up play,” he said. “Is it speeding up play? Well, that’s to be decided. But if it’s not, I think they are not above changing it. But anyway, that’s in the future.”

Both Van Pelt and Strange called the flagstick rule “odd.”

“If the guy has a 6-footer on the last hole Sunday afternoon to win the Masters and he leaves the flag in, it’s going to be different,” Strange said.

Well, “different” is the new normal at Augusta these days.

ESPN will offer live coverage from Rounds 1 & 2 of the Masters from 3-7:30 p.m. on April 11-12, along with live SportsCenter broadcasts from Augusta National throughout the week.