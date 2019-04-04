Masters: One memorable event from every tournament at Augusta National

It’s a tradition unlike any other, and it’s right around the (Amen) corner.

1934

The first Masters was officially known as the “Augusta National Invitation Tournament” for the first five years. Host and co-founder Bobby Jones finished T-13. The tournament purse was $5,000, with the winner Horton Smith taking home $1,500.

1935

The nines at Augusta switched to their present order, with the finishing hole at “Holly.” In the final round, Gene Sarazen holed a double eagle (235 yards, 4 wood) to tie Craig Wood and force a 36-hole playoff. You might know that second shot at “Firethorn,” the par-5 15th hole, as the “shot heard ’round the world.” Sarazen went on to win the Monday playoff.

1936

For the second year in a row, the Masters (still officially Augusta National Invitation Tournament) was decided with 36 holes on Monday, but not because of a playoff. Heavy rains postponed the first round until Friday. Sunday’s play was also postponed, leaving the third and fourth rounds to be played on Monday. Horton Smith won his second Masters.

1937

Byron Nelson opened with a six-under 66, but a Saturday 75 dropped him to a tie for third. On the back nine on Sunday, Nelson gained six strokes on leader Ralph Guldahl over two holes and won. Nelson played Nos. 12 and 13 birdie-eagle, and in 1958, the bridge near the 13th tee was dedicated as The Nelson Bridge.

1938

The great Ben Hogan makes his Masters debut, finishing T-25. For the second and final time, tournament host Bobby Jones finished in the top twenty.

1939

Guldahl, who finished runner-up the previous two years, claimed his only Masters title with a tournament record 9-under par, besting runner-up Sam Snead by a stroke. Guldahl’s -9 record stood until Hogans 14-under performance in 1953.

