Si Woo Kim claims early lead, Rickie Fowler in hunt at Valero Texas Open

While most of the big names on the PGA Tour are already at Augusta National preparing for next week’s Masters, a handful stayed around the Lone Star State for this week’s Valero Texas Open.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim claimed the early lead at TPC San Antonio on Thursday with a 6-under 66. Starting his day on the back nine, Kim’s round began with four straight pars, followed by three birdies in his last five holes before the turn. After a bogey on No. 1, Kim shot up to the top of the leaderboard with five birdies through the next six holes. A pair of pars on Nos. 8 and 9 closed out an impressive 32 on his final nine holes.

Kim noted his success the last three years at the event and that the course sets up well for him. He added that his iron shots weren’t great on his first nine, but he was able to improve at the turn.

“(The) back nine much better, that’s why I get closer to the pin,” said Kim.

Coming off a two-week break, fan-favorite Rickie Fowler is in contention after a 4-under 68. The five-time PGA Tour winner said he was happy with his return to competition.

“It’s always nice to get out and make some birdies early, shake off some rust,” said Fowler. “Happy with where we’re at going into tomorrow, but also looking forward to the weekend with some work to do tomorrow as well as how I feel about the game going into next week. So really only one blemish, the tee shot on our 17th hole, No. 8, but other than that, solid day of golf and some good work.”

Fowler sits in a nine-way tie for sixth place along with Jordan Spieth.

Ahead of this week’s tournament, Fowler explained why he likes to compete the week before a major, instead of joining his other Masters’ favorites at Augusta this week.

“I like playing competitively if I can leading up to majors or some big weeks,” Fowler said Tuesday at his Valero Texas Open press conference. “So for me, like I said, I played Houston in the past leading up to Augusta. I typically play the Scottish Open into the British (Open). Sometimes into the U.S. Open or the PGA (Championship)… I have definitely seen it be beneficial to play the week before.

“You know, you’re not far coming off competition when you tee it up Thursday morning in a major. It just makes me feel more comfortable, more confident.”

Fowler’s odds to win the Masters currently sit at 16:1 according to Vegas Insider.

Notable players in the field this week in addition to Fowler and Spieth are Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk and Tony Finau.

D.A. Points, who shot an opening-round 78, withdrew from competition Thursday evening with a neck injury. Grayson Murray also withdrew earlier Thursday with a back injury after eight holes.