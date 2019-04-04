'It's easy to prepare': Paul Casey gets ready for the Masters on desert course in Arizona

Whisper Rock in Arizona is nothing like Augusta National, except in the mind of Paul Casey.

Casey says he can be home on the range preparing for the Masters because he knows Augusta National well enough that he can imagine every shot in every condition.

“Doesn’t matter where the wind’s blowing, doesn’t matter the pin position,” he said. “I could stand anywhere in the world and practice, and try to replicate shots I’m going to need that particular week. I can’t say the same for Bethpage (PGA Championship), maybe Pebble Beach (U.S. Open). I never played Portrush (British Open), so I have no way of preparing for Portrush.”

Casey said he can map out an entire round based on a certain wind condition.

“You can say, ‘OK, the wind’s going to be out of the north today’ and figure it out, literally go through and play 18 holes on the range,” he said. “For me, it’s easy to prepare. It’s very structured. Maybe that’s why my results have been solid around there.”

Casey has finished sixth, fourth, sixth and 15th his last four times at the Masters.

He won two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

Whisper Rock is a private golf club with 36 holes in Scottsdale. It opened in 2001 by Phil Mickelson Design.