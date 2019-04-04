Meghan MacLaren one shot off lead in groundbreaking Jordan Mixed Open

As the LPGA kicked off the season’s first round in the California desert, the world’s top amateurs were grinding away for the chance to be among the first 30 women to compete at Augusta National.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, Meghan MacLaren held the lead at a new groundbreaking event called the Jordan Mixed Open, which features competitors from the Challenge Tour, over 50s Staysure Tour and Ladies European Tour playing for a single purse.

At day’s end, MacLaren’s opening 7-under 65 ended up one shot back of Challenge Tour player Daan Huizing. She was congratulated by players across all tours for the efforts. There are 40 players from each tour in the field, along with a few amateurs.

“We all know what it takes to put certain rounds together,” MacLaren told Golfweek. “You can appreciate that no matter which tees you play from or whether you are a male or a female.”

For MacLaren this is a week, perhaps unlike any other, for celebrating. It’s a shame, she said, that these events all overlap, but perhaps that’s not such a bad thing. There’s so much focus all at once on the women’s game, she said, that it’s almost impossible to ignore.

Getting the chance to compete at Augusta National never crossed 24-year-old MacLaren’s mind.

“I think just shows how much growth there has been in women’s golf,” she said, “in the space of a few years.”

Earlier in the week, MacLaren posted a note on twitter about the upcoming opportunities and the inevitable comparisons that will be drawn.

On Thursday, she let her clubs do the talking.

“All three of these events will draw comparisons to the men’s game – our tees are forward so it’s unfair. There isn’t as much history so it’s less entertaining. Augusta is meant for a man’s ball flight so it’s unreasonable.

“The point so many people seem to miss is that you don’t have to compare women’s golf to men’s golf. One can exist alongside the other and be equally as entertaining, as demanding, as dramatic as the other. The beautiful thing about golf is that it is played differently be every individual.

“Let’s celebrate that this week.”

MacLaren, a winner on the LET earlier this season, was encouraged by the response she received from that tweet. Like many, she hopes that what’s happening in Jordan this week and on the grounds of Augusta National is what the future of golf could be like. That innovative events help to push purses higher at tournaments like the ANA Inspiration, where the best female players in the world compete for a fraction of what they’ll play for next week at the Masters ($11 million vs $3 million).

“I think the more chances we get to put ourselves out there,” said MacLaren, “the closer we will be to closing that gap.”

Beating the men helps, too.