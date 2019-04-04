Morning Digest: Golf's first major is here; Sergio Garcia works on his Instagram image

Good morning, golf fans. It’s Thursday, April 4, 2019. Here is your morning digest.

The ANA Inspiration, golf’s first major of 2019, begins on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. when Kim Kaufman, Sakura Yokomine, Megan Khang and Bronte Law tee it up at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

A lot of attention on the women’s game has, rightfully so, been paid to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, but the best professional women’s players are in California, gunning for history of their own.

GOLF ON TV: How to watch ANA, ANWA, Texas Open this week

Key storylines at ANA

Inbee Park, who lost here in a playoff that spilled over to Monday a year ago, is in pursuit of her eighth major championship title. … Twenty-year-old Nelly Korda is making her fifth start in the ANA. … Stacy Lewis missed the cut at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup two weeks ago, but finished 12th at last week’s Kia Classic. … Michelle Wie is back in action after sitting out due to injury. She tees off on No. 10 at 1:27 p.m., her first event since withdrawing from the HSBC Women’s World Championship after 14 holes last month. In the meantime, Wie got engaged to Jonnie West, a Golden State Warriors executive and the son of NBA legend Jerry West. … Pernilla Lindberg, the defending champion, tees off at 8:27 a.m.

ANWA under way

Jennifer Kupcho is one of two golfers, along with Zoe Campos, atop the leaderboard at 4-under at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur after the first round.

Kupcho was taken aback by the seriousness of the first tee on Wednesday at the ANWA. The Wake Forest senior was the first player to hit at the historic event, and it was a beauty.

“It was very official,” she said of the atmosphere. “I walked up, everyone was very quiet, like no talking to each other at all. I was like, oh, my gosh, this is crazy.”

Thursday’s second round starts at 9 a.m. ET at the Champions Retreat. Friday (practice round) and Saturday (final round) shift to Augusta National.

Who’s your caddie?

As Beth Ann Nichols points out, Augusta National presents unique challenges that are tough to learn in one day.

So one of the biggest decisions for golfers on Saturday will be who to put on the bag.

Your dad? Your coach? Or go with one of Augusta National’s local caddies? After all, they know the course inside and out.

Eamon’s Corner

In this week’s installment of Eamon’s Corner, Golfweek‘s Eamon Lynch takes Sergio Garcia to task.

“Sergio Garcia has been spending more time lately making more videos than an Instagram-addicted teenager. It’s a public relations offensive that was launched in the aftermath of his DQ in Saudi Arabia where he defaced five greens during a temper tantrum.”

Watch the entire video here: