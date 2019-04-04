Titleist releases the new, $500 per club CNCPT CP-01 and CNCPT CP-02 irons

Gear: Titleist CNCPT CP-01, CNCPT CP-02 irons

Price: $500 per club

Specs: Steel alloy face with tungsten

Available: April 4 through custom order

The Goal

Like a concept car designed by an automaker, the CP-01 and CP-02 irons have been made to deliver the ultimate in performance and to demonstrate what is possible, without regard for costs.

The Skinny

Here’s something that golf equipment designers dream of hearing from their boss, “I want you to work without restraints and follow your passions today. Make something great and don’t give a thought to how much it will cost. Build the no-holds-barred best thing you can.”

A few Titleist iron designers heard that a few years ago and the result is the new CNCPT CP-01 and CNCPT CP-02 irons.

You will not see these clubs in the bag of Adam Scott, Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth because they are distance-enhancing irons designed to help amateur players hit the ball farther, and more consistently, than ever before.

You probably won’t see them around your local course either because, at $500 per club, an eight-club set of CNCPT CP-01 or CNCPT CP-02 irons will set a golfer back about $4,000.

At the heart of both irons is an exceptionally-thin face that is made using a rare, super strong alloy material. Titleist claims it has never before been used in club manufacturing, but the company will not disclose the name of the material. However, it is said to have a very high tensile strength. That means it can be pulled or stretched a lot before it breaks. That strength allowed Titleist designers to make the faces extremely thin and shape them like an L, so they wrap under the leading edge and extend into the sole.

According to the company, the hollow-bodied CNCEPT CP-01 and CNCPT CP-02 have the thinnest unsupported faces in golf, which means that at the moment of impact, the faces should flex more efficiently and deliver more ball speed across a larger portion of the hitting surface. And, because the face wraps under the leading edge, the CP-01 and CP-02 will even do a better job protecting ball speed on shots struck low in the hitting area.

Making the faces thinner created discretionary weight, and much of it has been repositioned in the heel and toe in the form of internal, high-density tungsten weights. According to Titleist, there is about 100 grams of tungsten in the CNCPT CP-01 long irons and about 110 grams in the CNPT CP-02 long irons. The mid- and short irons have slightly less.

Those weights not only make each club more stable on off-center hits, but they also lower the center of gravity (CG) position, which should result in higher-flying shots that land and stop quicker.

The CNCPT CP-01 has a chassis design that looks similar to the 718 AP3. It has a slightly thicker topline and a touch more offset than the CNCPT CP-02, but it still looks like a better player’s iron in the address position.

The CNCPT CP-02 looks like a muscleback blade, has a thinner topline and more narrow sole. While it may look like a classic blade when you sole it behind a ball, it is designed to deliver more ball speed, distance and forgiveness. In other words, it will play bigger than it looks.