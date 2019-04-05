Augusta National: First tee brings out heavy hitters for women's event

AUGUSTA, Ga. – At 8 a.m. Eastern Saturday, Anna Redding will become the first woman to hit a shot in competition at Augusta National. She’ll go after the legends – Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez, Lorena Ochoa and Se Ri Pak – which could either take away or add pressure depending on how you look at it.

“I wanted to be the last tee shot,” said Redding, a 22-year-old senior at Virginia. “But if I wasn’t the last, than the first. I’ll be making history.”

There’s one person who won’t be here to see it, however, and the mere mention of his name brings Redding to tears. Robert Chapman, a close family friend who brought Redding out to play 27 holes at Augusta National when she was a senior in high school, died suddenly two years ago at age 66. Chapman headed up the Cup and Tee Marker Placement Committee, the group responsible for setting up the course for the Masters.

“He was just so gracious, just in everything,” said Redding. “I wish he was here, you know. It’s so special.”

While much has changed for Redding in the past five years, one thing about tomorrow’s round will feel familiar. She was randomly, and fortuitously, paired with the same caddie she had the first time around, Jacob Headrick.

“He had me sign a scorecard after I played,” said Redding. “He said he just had this feeling.”

When they reconnected, Headrick asked if she remembered him.

“Of course, it’s Augusta National,” Redding replied. “I remember everything.”

Headrick sent along that scorecard as a keepsake. No one could’ve possibly predicted that they’d reconnect for such a historic occasion.

Redding won’t be the only one dealing with first-tee jitters.

“I don’t know if I can sleep tonight,” joked Se Ri Pak, who will be the first among the World Golf Hall of Famers to hit at the first-tee ceremony, which begins at 7:45 a.m.

Lorena Ochoa will hit second followed by Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

“To be able to be a part of this and for them to kind of make us like the Arnold, Jack and Gary,” said Lopez. “It’s a real big honor for me to be here and hit that first shot.I will confess, I will be a little nervous. I probably won’t sleep, either.”