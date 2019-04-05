Clues to the mystery: Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut

AUGUSTA, Ga. – With apologies to Bob Seger, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur has left the golf world solving mysteries without any clues.

How will they play the course?

How will the club handle so many unknowns?

Will anyone make a birdie?

Granted, the last question covers the most cynical perspective, but anyone with golf sense has wondered if the mere sight of Augusta National would overwhelm the first-time visitors in this inaugural event.

Upon listening to players coming in from their mid-tournament practice round at Augusta National after opening 36 holes at Champions Retreat, there was a sense of calm hearing their extreme confidence.

Barring freakish weather or a case of shocking stage fright suffered by 30 very talented young women, Saturday’s first Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be about a display of great skill on America’s most storied tournament stage.

Some clues to how it will all unfold were revealed after Friday’s play.

The back nine par-5’s

Will they or won’t they? Players were mixed in how they expected the legendary back nine par-5’s to tempt them into risky shots. Maria Fassi, currently one shot back, hit mid-irons into all of the par-5’s today, but she’s also one of the longest in women’s amateur golf. Another stout driver of the ball, Haley Moore, said her cut will preclude driver from coming out off the 13th tee

“I have to hit 3-wood and make it a three shot,” the Arizona star said. “But I feel like even if it’s a three-shot hole, you can still make birdie because you can have a good angle into the pin.”

The hanging-lie wedge shots into 13 and 15 often befuddle the men and was pointed out by some of the women who laid up. Yet Moore was less deterred by that difficulty and more concerned with overall strategy, opting to layup on the 15th during Friday’s practice round.

“If I would have gone for, it would I have had about 220 yards in,” she said. “The course was pretty wet today, so tomorrow, if it does dry out, I might have shorter in, so we’ll consider it. We’ll see.”

Birdies

“I think there’s going to be a lot of birdies out there,” said leader Jennifer Kupcho moments after her practice round. “So just go out there and shoot at pins and hopefully make some putts.” Wait, this is Augusta National, Jennifer. Sure, you’re 5 under through two rounds, but surely you jest?

Actually, she sold her confidence well and other players backed up the view that we will see some good scores, with Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey even predicting that everyone making it to the final round has a chance. That might be extreme, but the prospect of a charge with many thousands at Augusta National makes it possible we will hear some patented roars.

Pace of Play

For a modern day practice round, players got around in threesomes in 4:30 or less, an amazing feat with fast greens and so many experiencing Augusta National for the first time. While they won’t be speed demons Saturday, it will be fascinating to see how threesomes can move around here faster from the 6,365 tees as opposed to the almost 7,500-yard Masters tees. A lot faster maybe.

Amateurs dressing like amateurs

The players appear to have been convinced that only college or golf federation logos will look best set against the pines and azaleas.

Expect plenty of college or Augusta National Women’s Amateur logoed gear.

Green speeds and placement of iron shots

Augusta National exposes even the best players on their games thanks to intricately contoured greens kept at borderline absurd speeds. After practicing with club caddies guiding them around Friday, players repeatedly mentioned being in the right “quadrant” for various hole locations, something that seems simple until a player gets into contention.

As for the green speed?

“I think they are definitely a little slower than they probably will be,” said Kupcho, who factored in overnight rain and the tendency of Augusta National to be on the conservative side for practice rounds. “They will probably speed them up a little bit, but other than that, with the rain, I mean, it can’t be much harder than this.”

How all of this comes together in the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur is a mystery with clues that will be solved Saturday.

TV coverage starts at noon live on NBC.

