Augusta National Women's Amateur final round tee times, pairings, TV info

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur continues Saturday with the final round.

While the first two rounds were played at the Champions Retreat Golf Club, the final round will be played at Augusta National Golf Club.

Jennifer Kupcho leads by one-stroke entering the final round after recording a second-round 71.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV information for the final round at Augusta National.

Saturday’s final round tee times

Tee time (ET) Pairing 8:00 a.m. Anna Redding, Ainhoa Olarra 8:10 a.m. Allisen Corpuz, Andrea Lee 8:20 a.m. Emma Spitz, Seo-yun Kwon 8:30 a.m. Amanda Doherty, Agathe Laisne 8:40 a.m. Kaleigh Telfer, Sofia Anokhina 8:50 a.m. Erica Shepherd, Natalie Srinivasan 9:00 a.m. Beatrice Wallin, Olivia Mehaffey 9:10 a.m. Yuka Saso, Marta Perez 9:20 a.m. Maja Stark, Alice Hewson 9:30 a.m. Haylee Harford, Caterina Don 9:40 a.m. Jaravee Boonchant, Haley Moore 9:50 a.m. Zoe Campos, Rose Zhang 10:00 a.m. Kaitlyn Papp, Yuka Yasuda 10:10 a.m. Pimnipa Panthong, Sierra Brooks 10:20 a.m. Jennifer Kupcho, Maria Fassi

Final round TV info