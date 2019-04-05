Augusta National Women's Amateur: Top players who made, missed cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. – It’s almost here. The final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, when 30 of the best female amateurs in the world will make history. After 36 holes at Champions Retreat, the field of 72 players was cut to 30 following an 11-player, two-hole playoff for 10 spots. Spain’s Ainhoa Olarra, the last player in, gave us an inspiring story that you can read about here.

Final-round coverage will air on NBC from noon to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out:

IN

Jennifer Kupcho (-5) – Can the NCAA champ go wire-to-wire? We know she can handle pressure and adversity. But this will be unlike anything she’s ever faced before.

Maria Fassi (-4) – With the help of Masters champ Angel Cabrera, the Arkansas senior looks to follow in the footsteps of the groundbreaking Lorena Ochoa, winner of the first female pro event at the Old Course.

Sierra Brooks (-3) – It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Florida player since she was a finalist at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Confident again and comfortable in the spotlight.

Pimnipa Panthong (-3) – Strong ball-striker whose distance control is particularly noteworthy. Humble Thai player has rewritten the record books at Kent State.

Haley Moore (E) – She was the Cinderella at the 2018 NCAA Championship. Can the player who stole our hearts do it again at Augusta? She’ll have legions behind her.

OUT

Alexa Pano (+4)– Birdied two of her last three holes but it wasn’t enough. Tearful ending for the youngest player in the field.

Atthaya Thitikul (+4) – Battled back from an opening 79 with a 69 in the second round. One of the winningest amateurs in the game finished one shot out of the playoff.

Jiwon Jeon (+6) – Third-highest ranked player in the field at No. 7 never had it going at Champions Retreat. Shot 76-74.

Hou sisters (+4) – Both Yu-Chiang and Yu-Sang of Taiwan missed the playoff by a single stroke.

Alessia Nobilio (+3) – There was an 11-for-10 playoff to play Augusta National, and the Italian teen was one player who didn’t make it.