Tiger Woods: Masters greens seem slow because of preparation

Professional golfers go to great lengths to prepare for every tournament they play, especially the majors.

But the Masters isn’t just any major.

Fourteen-time major champion and four-time Masters winner Tiger Woods detailed his preparation for Augusta National in the first of a multi-part exclusive interview with GOLFTV, with whom he has a content partnership.

Woods, who last won at Augusta in 2005, said he focuses on his putting and short game before majors, noting the difficulty in putting at the Masters.

“I’ve had 10-footers that have broken eight feet. Seeing lines that you don’t normally see. That’s the hardest part, is sometimes the front lip is the backside (of the hole). Trying to get your mind wrapped around that idea.”

In order to prepare at home, Woods said they double-cut the greens and they’ll double-roll them every day.

“We’ll get them up to 14-15 on the Stimp where they’re just baked out and there’s no friction and it rolls forever, whereas at Augusta there is a bit of friction,” explained Woods. “Some years I’ve gone there and the greens at Augusta seem slow because we’ve had them so much faster at home, but we don’t have the slope that Augusta has.”