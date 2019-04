While most of the big names on the PGA Tour are already at Augusta National preparing for next week’s Masters, a handful stayed around the Lone Star State for this week’s Valero Texas Open.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim claimed the early lead at TPC San Antonio on Thursday with a 6-under 66, but there’s already a new leader during Friday’s second round.

We’ll be tracking all of the second round action from Texas. Follow along below:

Valero Texas Open, Round 2