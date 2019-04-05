Jordan Spieth takes co-lead with eagle on No. 8 at Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth is getting warm for the Masters.

Spieth, the World No. 32 and one of the top ranked players at the Valero Texas Open, took his third shot 113 yards away from the par-5 eighth hole at TPC San Antonio. Somehow, his shot landed on the green and rolled just the right way to find the hole, giving Spieth the co-lead.

Spieth began the second round on the 10th hole, recording bogeys on two of his first three holes. The three-time major winner quickly got in a groove and went on to record three birdies on his first nine.

The 25-year-old finished the second round 4-under 68, recording one more birdie and bogey on the front nine before his eagle on No. 8. Spieth was coming off an opening-round 68.

Paired with Billy Horschel and Jhonattan Vegas in the second round, Spieth finished morning play T2 with Corey Conners at 8-under.